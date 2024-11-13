Glutathione Supplements Market to Hit USD 652.5 Million by 2034, Growing at a 6.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glutathione supplements industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 357.5 million by 2024. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % to reach a market valuation of USD 652.5 million by 2034.

The glutathione supplements market is experiencing steady growth due to an increase in health trends and dietary preferences. Glutathione is often referred to as the “master antioxidant” because of its exceptional ability to neutralize oxidative stress by combating free radicals, thereby preventing cellular damage in various organs. This supplement is also well-known for its anti-aging benefits and its potential to aid in diabetes management.

The rising prevalence of conditions such as allergies and chronic diseases—including cancer, liver failure, inflammation, and respiratory diseases—has significantly contributed to the growing demand for glutathione supplements. Additionally, the surge in COVID-19 cases has further fueled the expansion of the glutathione supplements industry. Companies such as Nature’s Craft and Jarrow Formulas are leading the market by offering a wider range of product forms that incorporate various organic ingredients. Innovations in biotechnology, genetics, and pharmacology have raised numerous concerns among consumers, prompting many to choose supplements that feature glutathione as a key ingredient, known for its immune-boosting properties and overall health benefits.

Improvements in product offerings—including flavors, sources, formulations, colors, and packaging—have increased both the volume and profits of many companies in the industry. Various initiatives are being implemented to raise awareness and expand knowledge among consumers about the benefits of glutathione supplements.

Key Takeaways from the Global Glutathione Supplements Market Study:

NOW Foods has acquired the family-owned SuperNutrition Supplement Company, which offers a brand of high-quality, nutritionally valuable, and high-potency dietary supplements. With this acquisition, NOW Foods has decided to maintain the original formulation principles of SuperNutrition while further focusing on expanding its distribution network worldwide.

Immunotec recognizes the essential role of glutathione in overall well-being and has decided to expand its product range by adding two new items: Immunolocal Platinum and Immunolocal Sport. The company has committed to extensive research and has successfully developed products that feature proper certification and clean-label ingredients of the highest quality. Immunolocal Platinum is specifically formulated to promote healthy aging and is suitable for a wide age range of consumers. On the other hand, Immunolocal Sport is designed to enhance the athletic performance of elite and professional athletes.

“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations as well as set up innovation hubs and centers for more R&D in the glutathione supplements industry will enjoy higher consumer trust and reliability and will move up the market leadership.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three territories. China and Japan are set to exhibit high consumption, recording CAGRs of 7.9% and 7.2%, respectively, through 2034.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 6.8% Japan 7.2% China 7.9%

Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Glutathione Supplements sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Such platforms enable manufacturers to manage the use of active forms of glutathione in real-time, optimize the use of supplements to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

Some of these leaders of the Global Glutathione Supplements market are NOW Foods, Immunotec, Kirkman Group, Life Extension, Alliwise, Horbaach, BioSchwartz, Nature’s Craft, Swanson, Jarrows Formula, Solgar, Pure Encapsulations Inc., Healthy Origins, Kohjin Life Sciences, Swisse, Aqua Skin, Toniiq, aSquared Nutrition, and Shandong Jincheng Bio-pharmaceutical Company.





Get valuable insights into the Global Glutathione Supplements Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Glutathione Supplements Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights into the Global Glutathione Supplements Industry based on Product Forms, Flavour Type, End Users, Functionality, Sales Channel Type, and Region Type. As per product forms, the industry has been categorized into Capsules, Gummies, Tablets, Powders, Liquid, and Topical ointments. As per Flavour type, the industry has been categorized into Citrus, Orange, Berry, Lemon, Blueberry, Mint flavours, and Others. As per end users, the industry has been divided into Toddlers (2-4 years), Tweens (5-12 years), Adolescents (13-18 years), and Adults (above 18). Different sales channels include Store-based retail (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Medical stores, and Specialty stores) and Online retail (Company websites, Third party websites, and Social Media Selling). As per functionality, this industry has been divided into Immunity Support, Mood Support, Antioxidant support, Beauty support, Blood Pressure Support, Bone and Joint Health support, Cognitive support, and Overall energy and detox support. The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

French Translation

L' industrie mondiale des suppléments de glutathion a une valorisation boursière estimée à 357,5 millions USD d'ici 2024. Elle devrait croître à un TCAC de 6,7 % pour atteindre une valorisation boursière de 652,5 millions USD d'ici 2034.

Le marché des compléments alimentaires au glutathion connaît une croissance constante en raison de l’augmentation des tendances en matière de santé et des préférences alimentaires. Le glutathion est souvent appelé « l’antioxydant maître » en raison de sa capacité exceptionnelle à neutraliser le stress oxydatif en combattant les radicaux libres, prévenant ainsi les dommages cellulaires dans divers organes. Ce complément est également bien connu pour ses bienfaits anti-âge et son potentiel à aider à la gestion du diabète.

La prévalence croissante de maladies telles que les allergies et les maladies chroniques, notamment le cancer, l’insuffisance hépatique, l’inflammation et les maladies respiratoires, a contribué de manière significative à la demande croissante de suppléments de glutathion. De plus, la hausse des cas de COVID-19 a encore alimenté l’expansion de l’industrie des suppléments de glutathion. Des entreprises telles que Nature’s Craft et Jarrow Formulas sont en tête du marché en proposant une gamme plus large de produits incorporant divers ingrédients biologiques. Les innovations en biotechnologie, en génétique et en pharmacologie ont suscité de nombreuses inquiétudes chez les consommateurs, ce qui a incité nombre d’entre eux à choisir des suppléments contenant du glutathion comme ingrédient clé, connu pour ses propriétés de renforcement du système immunitaire et ses bienfaits pour la santé en général.

Les améliorations apportées à l’offre de produits (arômes, sources, formulations, couleurs et emballages) ont permis d’augmenter le volume et les bénéfices de nombreuses entreprises du secteur. Diverses initiatives sont mises en œuvre pour sensibiliser et élargir les connaissances des consommateurs sur les bienfaits des suppléments de glutathion.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché mondiale sur les suppléments de glutathion :

NOW Foods a acquis la société familiale SuperNutrition Supplement Company, qui propose une marque de compléments alimentaires de haute qualité, à haute valeur nutritionnelle et à haute efficacité. Avec cette acquisition, NOW Foods a décidé de conserver les principes de formulation originaux de SuperNutrition tout en se concentrant davantage sur l'expansion de son réseau de distribution dans le monde entier.

Immunotec reconnaît le rôle essentiel du glutathion dans le bien-être général et a décidé d'élargir sa gamme de produits en ajoutant deux nouveaux produits : Immunolocal Platinum et Immunolocal Sport. L'entreprise s'est engagée dans des recherches approfondies et a développé avec succès des produits dotés d'une certification appropriée et d'ingrédients de la plus haute qualité. Immunolocal Platinum est spécifiquement formulé pour favoriser un vieillissement sain et convient à une large tranche d'âge de consommateurs. D'autre part, Immunolocal Sport est conçu pour améliorer les performances sportives des athlètes d'élite et professionnels.

« Les fabricants qui recherchent des certifications et des accréditations ainsi que la création de pôles et de centres d'innovation pour davantage de R&D dans le secteur des suppléments de glutathion bénéficieront d'une plus grande confiance et d'une plus grande fiabilité de la part des consommateurs et progresseront dans le leadership du marché », déclare Nandini Roy Choudhury , partenaire client chez Future Market Insights

Qui gagne ?

La dynamique concurrentielle dans le secteur des compléments alimentaires au glutathion est alimentée par l'innovation, les partenariats et la numérisation, les acteurs du marché s'adaptant constamment aux demandes changeantes des clients. Les entreprises utilisent la technologie pour fournir des services à valeur ajoutée avec les technologies numériques. Ces plateformes permettent aux fabricants de gérer l'utilisation des formes actives de glutathion en temps réel, d'optimiser l'utilisation des compléments pour atteindre une production maximale et d'atteindre une productivité plus élevée. Cela améliore les relations avec les clients et élargit le marché concurrentiel en créant des arguments de vente uniques.

Certains de ces leaders du marché mondial des suppléments de glutathion sont NOW Foods, Immunotec, Kirkman Group, Life Extension, Alliwise, Horbaach, BioSchwartz, Nature's Craft, Swanson, Jarrows Formula, Solgar, Pure Encapsulations Inc., Healthy Origins, Kohjin Life Sciences, Swisse, Aqua Skin, Toniiq, aSquared Nutrition et Shandong Jincheng Bio-pharmaceutical Company.

Future Market Insights, dans sa nouvelle offre, fournit une analyse approfondie, détaillée et impartiale du marché mondial des suppléments de glutathion, présentant des données de demande historique pour les années 2019-2023 et des statistiques de prévision pour les années 2024-2034. L'étude catégorise des informations précieuses sur l'industrie mondiale des suppléments de glutathion en fonction des formes de produit, du type d'arôme, des utilisateurs finaux, de la fonctionnalité, du type de canal de vente et du type de région. Selon les formes de produit, l'industrie a été classée en gélules, gummies, comprimés, poudres, liquides et pommades topiques. Selon le type d'arôme, l'industrie a été classée en arômes d'agrumes, d'orange, de baies, de citron, de myrtille, de menthe et autres. Selon les utilisateurs finaux, l'industrie a été divisée en tout-petits (2 à 4 ans), préadolescents (5 à 12 ans), adolescents (13 à 18 ans) et adultes (plus de 18 ans). Les différents canaux de vente comprennent la vente au détail en magasin (hypermarchés, supermarchés, magasins de proximité, magasins médicaux et magasins spécialisés) et la vente au détail en ligne (sites Web d'entreprise, sites Web tiers et vente sur les réseaux sociaux). Selon la fonctionnalité, ce secteur a été divisé en soutien immunitaire, soutien de l'humeur, soutien antioxydant, soutien de la beauté, soutien de la tension artérielle, soutien de la santé des os et des articulations, soutien cognitif et soutien global de l'énergie et de la détoxification. L'étude comprend les régions suivantes : Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe, Asie de l'Est, Asie du Sud, Océanie et Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

À propos de la division Alimentation et boissons de Future Market Insights :

Analyses d'experts, informations exploitables et recommandations stratégiques : l'équipe Food & Beverage de Future Market Insights aide les clients du monde entier à répondre à leurs besoins uniques en matière de veille économique. Avec un répertoire de plus de 1 000 rapports et plus d'un milliard de points de données, l'équipe a analysé avec lucidité le secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons dans plus de 50 pays pendant plus d'une décennie. L'équipe fournit des services de recherche et de conseil de bout en bout ; contactez-nous pour découvrir comment nous pouvons vous aider.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

