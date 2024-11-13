Educational Equipment and Software Global Markets to 2029 with Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Lenovo, and Dell Technologies Dominating the $187.9 Billion Industry

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Equipment and Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Educational Equipment and Software Market was valued at USD 105.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 187.9 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.20%

This report provides an overview of the global educational equipment and software market and analyzes market trends. It includes an updated review of the educational equipment and software market's type and application segments. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024 through 2029, including revenue forecasts for type, application, and geographic region segments.





The educational equipment and software market incorporates a variety of tools and technologies designed to enhance teaching and learning. This market includes physical equipment such as computers, interactive whiteboards, and displays among others, as well as educational software solutions such as learning management systems (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), learning content management systems (LCMS), and many more.



Educational equipment and software are critical for modern education, offering ways to deliver content more effectively and engage students. They facilitate interactive learning, streamline administrative tasks, and provide access to a large amount of data and resources. From K-12 schools to higher education institutions or universities, these tools support various educational needs, from basic classroom activities to advanced research. They come in various forms, including hardware devices, software applications, and integrated systems.



Geographic segments include North America (i.e., U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (i.e., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (i.e., Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (i.e., South America, Middle East and Africa). The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.



The report includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market for educational equipment and software, with market share analysis by type, application, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Lenovo, and Dell Technologies Inc.

Educational Equipment and Software Global Market Company Profiles

2U

Anthology Inc.

Apple Inc.

Articulate Global LLC.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cornerstone

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corp.

Dell Inc.

Echo360

Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Hp Development Co. L.P.

Instructure Inc.

Intel Corp.

Lenovo

Microsoft

Oracle

Pearson

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $105.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $187.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario and Future Expectations

Macro-Economic Factors Analysis

Interest Rate-Related Risks

Foreign Currency Exchange

Geopolitical Tensions

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Ability of Customers to Find Substitutes

Competition in the Industry

Case Studies

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development (R&D)

Design

Manufacturing/Production

Distribution

Implementation and Integration

Customer Support and Services

End-User Experience

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Integration of AI and ML in Educational Tools

Rise of Gamification in Education Sector

Rapid Rise of Mobile Learning

Rising Awareness of Digital Literacy

Growing Impact of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Technologies on Education

Market Restraints

Increasing Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security

Lack of Digital Infrastructure in Underdeveloped and Rural Areas

Market Opportunities

Blockchain in Education

Integration of AR and VR in Education

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Education

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Overview

Emerging Trends

Growing Adoption of Flipped Classrooms

Growing Demand for Micro-Credentials

Virtual Whiteboards for Group Brainstorming and Problem-Solving

Emerging Technologies

AR and VR

Adaptive Learning

Regulatory Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Type

Hardware

Content

Software

Market Breakdown by Application

K-12 Education

Universities

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Players Market Ranking

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Microsoft

Apple Inc.

Lenovo

Dell Inc.

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Educational Equipment and Software Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in Educational Equipment and Software Market

Key Environmental Issues

Social Responsibility

ESG Reporting and Corporate Transparency

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Educational Equipment and Software Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

