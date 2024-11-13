Osisko Development Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(All monetary references are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") reports its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating, Financial and Corporate Updates:

As at September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $40.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. An amount of approximately $67.7 million (US$50.0 million) was fully drawn as at September 30, 2024 under the delayed draw term loan with National Bank of Canada maturing October 31, 2025. Following the completion of the non-brokered private placement on October 14, 2024 (see Subsequent to Q3 2024) and pursuant to the credit facility agreement, the Company completed a mandatory prepayment of US$4.6 million on October 29, 2024.

47 ounces of gold sold by the Company from operating activities in the third quarter from the Cariboo Gold Project (" Cariboo Gold Project ") by processing stockpiles at a third-party facility.

Effective July 4, 2024, as part of its annual compensation review, the Board of Directors approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,797,400 incentive stock options and an aggregate of 371,800 restricted share units to certain senior officers of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option and RSU plans.



Cariboo Gold Project – British Columbia, Canada (100%-owned)

Permitting Progress. Receipt of the EA Certificate in October 2023 successfully concluded the EA process for the Cariboo Gold Project (see Figure 1). The BC Mines Act permit has been referred for decision to the statutory decision maker in the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. The review of the Environmental Management Act permits has been completed, as well, and the Company is awaiting referral thereof to the statutory decision maker in the immediate future. The Company anticipates receiving final decisions in Q4 2024. On November 7, 2024, the Company announced that while it had yet to reach an agreement with the Xatśūll First Nation, it would continue to engage and consult with Xatśūll First Nation, including after any decision on the permits. The Company continues to explore project funding options, including fully-funded solutions for the Cariboo Gold Project.

Receipt of the EA Certificate in October 2023 successfully concluded the EA process for the Cariboo Gold Project (see Figure 1). Pre-Construction Activities. During Q1 2024, under an existing provincial permit, the Company commenced an underground development drift from the existing Cow Portal into the Cariboo Gold Project's mineral deposit at the Lowhee Zone. The objective of the bulk sample work program is to reach the ore body and extract a 10,000 tonne bulk sample of mineralized material for ore sorter, heavy equipment and mining testing. To date, approximately 1,050 meters of development has been completed or approximately 90%, with another 122 meters remaining to reach the target area. The Company anticipates completing the bulk sample program and the results thereof in Q1 2025.

Optimized Feasibility Study. The Company is advancing work on an optimized feasibility study ("OFS") for the Cariboo Gold Project, which is anticipated to be completed in Q2 2025. The scope of the OFS will take into account and include, among other things, certain mining and processing flowsheet optimizations including an accelerated development timeline to 4,900 tonnes per day throughput, updated metal price and foreign exchange assumptions, and updated operating and capital cost estimates to reflect the current environment. The OFS will follow the framework set out in the existing ongoing permitting process.

Figure 1: Cariboo Gold Project – Permitting Timeline Summary





Wildfire Response. On July 22, 2024, the Company temporarily paused non-essential activities at its Cariboo Gold Project following a wildfire evacuation order that included the Project. The wildfire evacuation order was lifted on July 25, 2024, and normal course operations and site activities at the Cariboo Gold Project resumed on July 26, 2024. The mine site infrastructure was unaffected by the wildfires.



Tintic Project – Utah, U.S.A. (100%-owned)

Porphyry Target Drilling. Two surface diamond drill holes totalling approximately 2,920 meters (" m ") (9,581 feet (" ft ")) have been completed at the Big Hill target area testing for copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry mineralization potential. One diamond drill hole was completed from underground testing porphyry-style mineralization down plunge of the mineralized structures below Trixie to a depth of 759.6 m (2,492 ft) (Trixie West). Based on the geological information from these drill holes, the Company has identified several high-priority targets for the next phase of the porphyry exploration program, including: Big Hill West Porphyry Target. The results of the recent and historical drill holes suggest that the early and potentially better mineralized intrusive phase could be in an untested area immediately west and southwest of the area drilled at Big Hill. Zuma High-Potential Porphyry Target. The Zuma area has been identified as a good porphyry target that merits initial drill testing and may represent one of the causative porphyry centres of the East Tintic district. Lower Quartzite CRD Target. Based on the compilation of geological, drilling, and historical data, a potential large scale carbonate replacement deposit (" CRD ") may be located below the footwall of the East Tintic thrust fault. A recommended drill program has been proposed that targets downdip extensions of known mineralization at Burgin. As part of a Phase II regional drilling program, the Company intends to proceed with two drill holes on the Big Hill West and Zuma porphyry targets in the coming months.



San Antonio Gold Project – Sonora State, Mexico (100%-owned)

The San Antonio Gold Project has been under care and maintenance since Q3 2023.

The Company awaits next steps from the government of Mexico with respect to the permitting process and the status of open pit mining in the country.

Strategic Review. The Company is conducting a strategic review of the project and has engaged a financial advisor in connection thereof. The strategic review includes, among others, exploring the potential for a financial or strategic partner in the asset or for a full or partial sale of the asset.



SUBSEQUENT TO Q3 2024

The Company completed a non-brokered private placement of units pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 19,163,410 units at a price of US$1.80 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$34.5 million, comprising (i) 13,426,589 units at a price of US$1.80 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$24.2 million, which closed on October 1, 2024 and (ii) 5,736,821 units at a price of US$1.80 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$10.3 million, which closed on October 11, 2024. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrants of the Company entitling the holder of each common share purchase warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of US$3.00 on or prior to October 1, 2029.

On November 12, 2024, the Company completed a brokered private placement pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 31,946,366 units of the Company at a price of US$1.80 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$57.5 million, including the exercise in full of the option granted to the agents of the private placement (the " Offering "). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of US$3.00 on or prior to October 1, 2029. In connection with the brokered private placement, the agents were paid a cash commission equal to 4.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds. The Offering included a lead order from Condire Investors, LLC (" Condire "), an investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, resulting in an approximate 8.8% holding in the Company's issued and outstanding common shares immediately following the closing of the Offering (on a non-diluted basis). Concurrently with the Offering, the Company and Condire have agreed to find a mutually agreeable addition to the Company’s Board of Directors or, alternatively, a Board observer.



KEY UPCOMING MILESTONES

Key Project

Milestones Expected Timing

of Completion Anticipated

Remaining Costs* Cariboo Gold Project (1) Bulk Sample Q1 2025 $11.1 million Water and Waste Management Q4 2024 $5.6 million Electrical and Communication Q4 2024 $0.7 million Management, environmental, and other pre-permitting work Q4 2024 $2.4 million Permitting Completed – Q3 2024 $nil Tintic Project Regional Drilling – Phase II Q2 2025 $0.8 million

*as at September 30, 2024

Notes:



(1) The expenditures disclosed in this table include amounts approved by the Board of Directors up until the end of December 2024. Additional expenditures will be required to complete certain of the milestones and are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2024 are available on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com, on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Downton P.Geo., Chief Resource Geologist of Osisko Development, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Technical Reports

Information relating to the Cariboo Gold Project and the current feasibility on the Cariboo Gold Project and the assumptions, qualifications and limitations thereof is supported by the technical report titled "Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Well, British Columbia, Canada", dated January 10, 2023 (amended January 12, 2023) with an effective date of December 30, 2022 prepared for the Company by independent representatives BBA Engineering Ltd. and supported by independent consulting firms, including InnovExplo Inc., SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., Golder Associates Ltd. (amalgamated with WSP Canada Inc. on January 1, 2023, to form WSP Canada Inc.), WSP USA Inc., Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd., Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd., KCC Geoconsulting Inc., and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (the "Cariboo Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Cariboo Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com.

Information relating to the Tintic Project and the current mineral resource estimate for the Trixie deposit (the "2024 Trixie MRE") and the assumptions, qualifications and limitations thereof, is supported by the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the Trixie Deposit, Tintic Project, Utah, United States of America" dated April 25, 2024 (with an effective date of March 14, 2024), prepared for the Company by independent representatives of Micon International Limited, being William Lewis, P. Geo, and Alan J. San Martin, MAusIMM(CP) (the "Tintic Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Tintic Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com.

Information relating to San Antonio is supported by the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate on the San Antonio Project, Sonora, Mexico", dated July 12, 2022 (with an effective date of June 24, 2022) prepared for the Company by independent representatives of Micon International Limited (the "San Antonio Technical Report", collectively with the Tintic Technical Report and Cariboo Technical Report, the "Technical Reports"). Reference should be made to the full text of the San Antonio Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada, the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. In addition to considerable brownfield exploration potential of these properties, that benefit from significant historical mining data, existing infrastructure and access to skilled labour, the Company's project pipeline is complemented by other prospective exploration properties. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally sustainable mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok Chairman and CEO Director, Investor Relations



