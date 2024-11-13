Act-On Announces Act-On InSite, New Generative AI Web Agent Solution Available to Marketers Through Its Enterprise Marketing Automation Platform

Portland, Ore, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On, the leading marketing automation platform for ease-of-use and scalability, announces the debut of Act-On InSite™, a generative AI web agent to give marketing teams an AI-powered web experience and improve lead acquisition.

Act-On InSite is a generative AI chat agent that is embedded within a customer’s website to answer visitors’ questions concerning the company and its products, and help visitors engage with sales and support. It is integrated with Act-On Marketing Automation Platform, so leads will flow directly into customer’s lead management system, generate automated responses, be scored, and shared with sales. Unlike first generation web chatbots that require a lot of scripting, conversation prompts, setup, and maintenance, Act-On InSite is fully Gen AI enabling it to setup and launch within a few days, and maintained with just a few hours a month.

“This innovative product, accessible as part of our marketing automation platform, significantly lowers the barrier to entry for marketers looking to gain advantage from the AI future,” said Jeff Day, Chief Marketing Officer for Act-On. “Whether it’s AI-powered analytics or innovations in segmentation, Act-On is bringing that future to marketers, today.”

The Act-On InSite web agent uses advanced Generative AI, trained on knowledge extracted only from a customer's website, to provide a conversational AI web experience. The website remains the front door for most modern businesses, the best place for prospective customers to learn about a brand and product before committing to buy. A full 88% of web users have interacted with a chatbot since 2022*, and thanks to ChatGPT and Google Gemini, an increasing number of web users now expect an AI-driven chat experience.

Generative AI is poised to solve that challenge, with Act-On InSite offering deeper engagement and personalization.

The new capability within Act-On meets today’s customers’ expectations to interact with AI during their product research, helping customers make buying decisions more quickly, keep visitors engaged longer, and connect visitors to sales and support faster, and with less friction.

“We know that customers who interact through chat are almost three times more likely to convert to a sale than customers who don’t,” Day explained. “Act-On InSite helps brands connect their customers with the solutions they need by answering key questions and reducing friction in the buyer’s journey.”

To launch InSite, Act-On partnered with MOPO, the conversational AI agent provider that helps companies reach buyers more effectively on their websites. “The conversational internet presents businesses with a fundamental and strategic shift,” said Martin Hall, CEO of MOPO. “Now is the time for business leaders to use conversational AI to improve how they approach and win over customers online.”

Act-On InSite™ will make it easier than ever for brands to build more personalized, and higher performance, web experiences for their audiences. Marketers and companies interested in learning more about InSite can visit Act-On’s website.

*https://outgrow.co/blog/vital-chatbot-statistics

About Act-On:

Act-On Software provides marketing automation solutions that empower enterprise marketers to engage their prospects and customers in every channel. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing programs to grow their businesses and expand their reach in the market.

About Mopo:

MOPO delivers Conversational AI Agents that help marketers improve the customer experience and accelerate the buyer journey for their website visitors. MOPO’s innovative, no-code platform allows a marketing team to quickly and easily deploy enterprise-grade conversational search capabilities that integrate seamlessly into their existing martech stack, delivering deeper customer insight and driving conversions and revenue.







