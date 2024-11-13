Susan Heil, Researcher and Public Health Expert, Is Named Vice President for American Institutes for Research Health Division

Arlington, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan Romoser Heil, a veteran researcher and expert on improving public health systems and health care services, has been named a vice president in AIR’s Health Division.

Heil joined AIR in 2000 as a research scientist and has served in several leadership roles during her time at the organization. In her new role, she will lead AIR’s Learning, Translation, and Quality Measurement area, which seeks to advance equitable, affordable, patient-centered care through rigorous research and results-driven technical assistance. This includes AIR’s work to support the strengthening of the U.S. system for organ donation and transplantation and the improvement of clinical quality measures for Medicare beneficiaries.

“Susan has a broad understanding of the challenges facing public health systems and deep experience in how to make meaningful improvements that lead to better outcomes,” said Timothy Hill, senior vice president, who leads AIR’s Health Division. “In this new role, Susan will continue to make sure AIR’s health work is meaningful and relevant to the communities and clients that we serve.”

During her 24 years at AIR, Heil has overseen large research projects on public health issues and outcomes and has led technical assistance centers to help federal and state agencies improve services to the public. This has included studying community-based efforts to curb the opioid epidemic, implementing and evaluating clinical practice initiatives to improve access to and quality of substance use treatment, and a recent study on what happens to prices, patients, and procedures when states permit or discontinue state Medicaid coverage for abortion services.

“AIR has an outstanding team of experts who are committed to improving health systems through evidence generation and use, so they best meet the needs of the people who use them,” Heil said. “I am excited to take on this new role and support AIR’s mission-focused work to improve health care access, quality, and equity.”

