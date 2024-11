On 13 November 2024, Malene Lunddal Hansen was elected to the management board in Coloplast Finance B.V. replacing Hea Vinskov.

Malene Lunddal Hansen is Senior Director for Tax & Compliance in the Coloplast group.

The management board in Coloplast Finance B.V. hereafter consists of: Henrik Deneke, Anton Mikkelsen and Malene Lunddal Hansen.

Attachment