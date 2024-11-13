Commercial Drones Global Market Analysis Report 2024-2029: Autonomous Flight, Blockchain, 6G and IoT, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, SLAM, and Drone Swarms Taking the $24 Billion Industry to New Heights

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Commercial Drones Market was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 24 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.80%.
This study analyzes the commercial drone market by focusing on three drone types: rotary, fixed-wing and hybrid drones. It also segments drones by their technological capabilities into remote-operated, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous systems, as well as by weight into less than 5 lbs., 5 to 55 lbs. and more than 55 lbs.
This report also explores the use of commercial drones in the agriculture, construction and real estate, oil and gas, healthcare, mining and utilities, aviation, and media and entertainment sectors. Its regional analysis examines the factors affecting the deployment of commercial drone solutions in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world, which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
The study analyzes the drivers and regional dynamics of the commercial drone market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2023, and projections and CAGRs are provided for the forecast period 2024 through 2029.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for commercial drones
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to commercial drones, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology, drone weight, application, type of drone and region
- Coverage of various components of commercial drones and discussion on applications of commercial drones in various industries
- A discussion of evolving technologies and the regulatory framework
- Review of patents, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to commercial drones
- Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of M&A activity, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships, and other corporate market strategies
Profiles of leading Commercial Drones market participants
- Aerovironment Inc.
- Dji
- Draganfly Innovations Inc.
- Dronevolt
- Ehang
- Freefly Systems
- Hubsan
- Parrot Drone Sas
- Skydio Inc.
- Yuneec
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|75
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Outlook
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Favorable Government Regulations
- Technological Advances in Commercial Drones
- Increasing Cost Efficiency
- Market Restraints
- Increasing Cybersecurity Threats
- Shortage of Trained Pilots
- Market Opportunities
- Inspection of Infrastructure
- Surveying in Construction
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Autonomous Flight
- Blockchain
- 6G and IoT Connectivity
- Hydrogen Fuel Cells
- SLAM Technology
- Drone Swarms
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Rotary
- Fixed-Wing
- Hybrid
Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Remote Operated
- Semi-Autonomous
- Fully Autonomous
Market Breakdown by Weight
- Overview
- Less than 5 lbs.
- 5 lbs. to 55 lbs.
- More than 55 lbs.
Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Agriculture
- Construction and Real Estate
- Oil and Gas
- Healthcare
- Mining and Utilities
- Aviation
- Media and Entertainment
- Other Industries
Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90or8n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment