CNRC portfolio company Worldwide Diversified Holdings Inc to list on OTC Markets

DOVER, Del., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (OTC:CNRC) announced today that its portfolio company Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc (“Worldwide”) has filed to list on the OTC Markets.

Worldwide is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common stock on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) markets. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's growth and expansion strategy.

The listing on the OTC markets will provide Worldwide with increased visibility and access to a broader investor base. This move is expected to enhance the company's ability to raise capital and support its ongoing projects and initiatives.

"We are thrilled to achieve this important milestone," said Frank Kristan, Worldwide CEO. “Listing on the OTC markets will open new opportunities for us to grow and expand our operations. We look forward to engaging with our new investors and continuing to deliver value to our shareholders."

The company specializes in investments in technology, infrastructure, fintech, software and telecommunications. The company has identified potential acquisitions to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTC: WNTR) (https://wdhinc.net/). The company is focused on making acquisitions of business operations and investments to create a diversified holding company. As a publicly trading diversified holding company, it is focused on acquiring ownership positions in small to middle market companies over the next three years. The operations will provide for income from advisory services, interest, dividends and capital gains from investments in public and private companies in a variety of industries located worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc

8 The Green Ste A

Dover, DE 19901

Phone: (757) 707-4563

E-mail: frank@wdhinc.net