UK Imaging Services Market Report 2025-2030, by Modality (X-ray Scans, CT Scans, MRI Scans, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine Scans), End-use, Country and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (X-ray Scans, CT Scans, MRI Scans, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine Scans), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK imaging services market size is estimated to reach USD 23.84 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% from 2025 to 2030.

Medical imaging technologies are highly useful in detecting changes in the appearance of organs, tissues, and arteries, as well as diagnosing various diseases like cancer. Each modality has its own set of advantages for effectively identifying a variety of medical conditions. The prevalence of various disorders is predicted to increase market growth.







Emerging innovations in medical imaging technology and their adoption by service providers are expanding the market size. For instance, in May 2020, Alliance Medical and Expandable Healthcare announced the launch of Mobile Medical Plus in the UK, a mobile imaging unit with an in-patient facility. Furthermore, the market is likely to grow over the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, which necessitates the use of advanced medical imaging technologies for diagnosis. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, about 457,960 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the UK in 2020, with 179,648 fatalities in the same year.



With the adoption of modern imaging technology, the number of imaging service providers in the UK is rapidly increasing. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), hospitals had around 7.8 MRI units and 9 CT units installed per 1,000,000 population in 2020. Furthermore, the rising frequency of CT scans in the UK is predicted to boost the overall market growth. According to the same source, CT scans were performed in UK hospitals at a rate of 103 per 1,000 people in 2019. The low cost of CT scans compared to MRI scans is also expected to increase their uptake.



In order to grow their services and presence, the market's leading competitors are undertaking various efforts such as acquisitions and funding of medium and small-sized organizations. For instance, in March 2021, Fortius Clinic, UK's single largest orthopedic group with an international reputation in orthopedics and MSK, was acquired by Affidea Group, the leading European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and cancer care services. In July 2020, Rutherford Health entered into a partnership with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, to provide diagnostic services through a new diagnostics facility in Somerset, England. The diagnostics facility is expected to offer a variety of diagnostic services and assist in the delivery of test results.



UK Imaging Services Market Report Highlights

By modality, the MRI scans segment held the largest market share of about 32.8% in 2024, owing to its effective diagnostic results.

The CT scans segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in the imaging services market during the upcoming forecast period

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of nearly 48% in 2024, owing to the adoption of advanced imaging modalities by hospitals.

The diagnostic imaging centers segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United Kingdom





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. UK Imaging Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Growing awareness of medical imaging

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High radiation exposure

3.4.2.2. Lack of resources

3.5. UK Imaging Services Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. UK Imaging Services Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global UK Imaging Services Modality Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global UK Imaging Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Modality, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. X-rays scans

4.5. CT scans

4.6. MRI scans

4.7. Ultrasound

4.8. Nuclear medicine scans



Chapter 5. UK Imaging Services Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global UK Imaging Services End Use Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global UK Imaging Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospitals

5.5. Diagnostic imaging centers

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

6.4. Company Position Analysis

6.5. Company Categorization (Emerging Players, Innovators and Leaders

6.6. Company Profiles

Alliance Medical Limited

InHealth Group

Neuromed Diagnostic Imaging Centre

UNILABS

Medica Group.

TIC Health.

The Radiology Clinic.

affidea

Vista Diagnostics Limited.

Medical Imaging Partnership

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkmyoi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment