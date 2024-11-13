India Animal Health Market Report 2024-2030 - Growing Start-up Culture and Increasing Government Support Drives Market Growth - A USD 4.3 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal (Production Animal, Companion Animal), Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India animal health market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.35% from 2024 to 2030. The crucial drivers of this market is the growing startup culture and increasing government support for startup sector in the Indian animal health industry.







In the recent years, there has been an uprising of startups in the country across multiple sectors such as human healthcare, e-commerce, agriculture, animal health, and IT. The animal health industry is also not a stranger to this rising number of startups which are aimed at improving diagnostic as well as treatment practices for the various animal species such as dogs, cats, cattle, poultry, swine, etc. These companies are proving to be disruptive in innovating novel ways to tackle hurdles in the animal health industry. For instance, in January 2024, a Jaipur-based startup, Verdant Impact was launched. The company provides telemedicine access to livestock farmers, helping them to diagnose and treat their animals remotely. The platform connects farmers with veterinarians and animal health experts, enabling them to receive timely and accurate advice. This reduces the need for physical visits, saving time and resources for farmers. Verdant Impact aims to improve livestock health and productivity, while also increasing farmers' incomes. The startup has also partnered with various organizations to expand its reach and impact.



Furthermore, in February 2024, a new startup, known as The Pet Journey, which manufactures raw dog food. The company has large product portfolio of raw dog food products which a manufactured by human-grade ingredients and with an aim to provide customized dog food for every species of dogs. Moreover, a February 2024 article by Indian Startup Times, listed top 20 startups from various sectors that are crucial in transforming the animal health industry in the country. Some of the latest startup companies include Pawfect Pets - offers pet grooming and boarding services; PetSutra - a pet food and accessories e-commerce platform; and Vetic - veterinary telemedicine platform. Many more such startups are emerging rapidly in the country, acting as crucial driving factor for the industry.



By utilizing innovative methods and innovative techniques, these businesses are improving the accessibility and expenditures of animal healthcare services while also enhancing diagnostic and treatment procedures. It is anticipated that this will improve the productivity and health of cattle, raising farmer earnings and stimulating the economy as a whole. The industry's growth and development is likely to be further accelerated as it continues to innovate and attracts in additional skills, investments, and collaborations.



Additionally, this startup culture and ultimately the market is also boosted by various boosting activities by the government as well as other industry participants. For instance, The Centre for Cellular and Molecular platform (CCAMP) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) conducts an annual competition to boost innovation in the country, known as National Bio-Entrepreneurship Competition. More than 3000 ideas are submitted every year and a handful are selected based on their merit to address various challenges in the sectors such as biotechnology, animal health, IT, agriculture, aquaculture, life sciences, among others. The winners of the competition receive funding, mentorship, and other resources which will assist them to scale and commercialize their projects.



Furthermore, in June 2024, the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) launched a startup challenge, Start-up Punjab, with an aim to encourage entrepreneurship in the animal health sector. The challenge is open to entrepreneurs from across the country, and participants will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions. The winners will receive funding, mentorship, and incubation support to help them develop their projects. Such initiatives foster a supportive ecosystem for startups and drive the startup culture in India, leading to innovative solutions, job creation, and economic growth, ultimately transforming the animal health industry in the country.



India Animal Health Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.96% in 2023. The pharmaceuticals segment is further classified into parasiticide, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, analgesics, and others. The segment's dominance which can be attributed to increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases, brucellosis, and zoonotic diseases that are potentially hazardous to animals, thus, leading to clinical urgency for use of potent pharmaceuticals and targeted medicines.

Based on animal, the production animal segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 83.04% in 2023. The significant market share represented by the segment may be attributed to a global increase in government's attention on increasing production of animal-derived products, food safety and sustainability.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital/clinic pharmacy segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 57.46% in 2023. The substantial share can be attributed to high accessibility and affordability. Furthermore, hospitals provide advanced treatment products, which is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the hospital segment. The rise in the adoption of companion pets worldwide is driving the segment growth. Besides, high procedural volume as a consequence of frequent readmission of pets for treatment is one of the factors responsible for growth.

Based on end use, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the with a revenue share of 72.12% in 2023. Presence of in-house laboratories in the veterinary hospitals and clinics is enabling faster diagnosis, helping patients avail treatment at the earliest. In addition, results of the clinical tests are easily available, which reduces the delay. Furthermore, the number of visits and time consumed in taking pet patients from one place to another is also saved. Thus, this segment is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Animal Health Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Government Participation

3.2.1.2. Rising Product/ Service Launches

3.2.1.3. Evolving Regulatory Scenario

3.2.1.4. Emergence of Startup Culture

3.2.1.5. Increasing R&D Investments

3.2.1.6. Technological Advancements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Shortage of Veterinary Institutions

3.2.2.2. Emergence of Possible Side Effects of Veterinary Drugs

3.2.2.3. High Cost of Animal Health

3.3. India Animal Health Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. India Animal Health Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. India Animal Health Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. India Animal Health Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Biologics

4.4.2. Vaccines

4.4.2.2. Modified/Attenuated Live

4.4.2.3. Inactivated (Killed)

4.4.2.4. Other Vaccines

4.5. Pharmaceuticals

4.5.2. Parasiticides

4.5.3. Anti-infectives

4.5.4. Anti-inflammatory

4.5.5. Analgesics

4.6. Diagnostics

4.6.2. Consumables, Reagents And Kits

4.6.3. Instruments And Devices

4.7. Equipment & Disposables

4.7.1. Equipment & Disposables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Critical Care Consumables

4.7.3. Anesthesia Equipment

4.7.4. Fluid Management Equipment

4.7.5. Temperature Management Equipment

4.7.6. Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment

4.7.7. Research Equipment

4.7.8. Patient Monitoring Equipment

4.8. Medicinal Feed Additives

4.9. Other Products

4.9.2. Veterinary Telehealth

4.9.3. Veterinary Software

4.9.4. Livestock Monitoring



Chapter 5. India Animal Health Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. India Animal Health Market: Animal Movement Analysis

5.3. India Animal Health Market Size & Trend Analysis, by animal, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Production Animals

5.4.1. Production Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Poultry

5.4.3. Swine

5.4.4. Cattle

5.4.5. Sheep & Goats

5.4.6. Fish

5.5. Companion Animals

5.5.1. Companion Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Dogs

5.5.3. Cats

5.5.4. Horses

5.5.5. Other Companion Animals



Chapter 6. India Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. India Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. India Animal Health Market Size & Trend Analysis, by distribution channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Retail

6.5. E-commerce

6.6. Hospital/Clinic Pharmacy



Chapter 7. India Animal Health Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. India Animal Health Market: End use Movement Analysis

7.3. India Animal Health Market Size & Trend Analysis, by end-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Veterinary Reference Laboratories

7.5. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

7.6. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

7.7. Others end use



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles

Merck

Ceva

Vetoquinol

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health

IDEXX Laboratories

Neogen

Virbac

B. Braun Vet Care

Covetrus

Avante Animal Health

TeleVet

Practo

Mars Inc.

Phibro Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Bimeda

Midmark

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IDVet

Hester Biosciences

India Immunologicals

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. List of Key Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urbqgw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment