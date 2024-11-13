Howard Hughes Holdings to Host 2024 Investor Day on November 18 in Summerlin®

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) announced today it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Monday, November 18 in Summerlin®, the company’s award-winning master planned community in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will include a presentation led by the HHH executive team which will be webcast live starting at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the company’s website. An on-demand replay of the webcast and corresponding presentation materials will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. The company’s award-winning portfolio comprises the country’s premier master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

