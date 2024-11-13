AI in Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report 2024-2029: Demand for Personalized Medicine, Software with AI, Untapped Opportunities in Developing Markets Fueling Decelopments

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 27.60%.
The market is driven by the rising demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions. Advances in AI technologies such as machine learning and deep learning are enhancing the capabilities of traditional diagnostic methods in areas like imaging, genomics and laboratory testing. Factors promoting market expansion include a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, the need for earlier disease detection and the integration of AI into healthcare systems.
Major players in the market are investing in R&D, fostering strategic partnerships and expanding their product portfolios to leverage emerging opportunities. Countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are prioritizing digital health initiatives and innovative diagnostic solutions. The use of AI in clinical and molecular diagnostics will only grow, leading to breakthroughs that will improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency in the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Report Scope
This report on the global market for AI in clinical and molecular diagnostics entails a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth trends and segmentation by technology and application. It examines drivers, challenges and opportunities influencing the adoption of AI technologies in clinical and molecular diagnostics, focusing on specific applications in imaging, genomics and laboratory diagnostics.
The report provides perspectives on the competitive environment, featuring profiles of leading companies and their strategic initiatives, as well as regional analyses that address the specific market dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), which in this report includes Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.
It also identifies emerging trends, such as the integration of AI in personalized medicine and telehealth. This report is an essential reference for stakeholders, including healthcare providers, technology developers and policymakers, seeking to navigate and capitalize on the evolving AI landscape in diagnostics.
The report includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market for AI in clinical and molecular diagnostics, with market share analysis by type of services, devices, and region
- Discussion of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advances in biomarker discovery, disease progression prediction, and personalized treatment strategies
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies, including: Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Merative
AI in Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics Companies Featured this This Report:
- Atomwise Inc.
- Butterfly Network Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Enlitic
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Merative
- Illumina Inc.
- Nvidia Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Qure.AI
- Medtronic
- Synapsica Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|112
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$8.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- History of AI
- Rise of Machine Learning
- Machine Learning vs. Deep Learning vs. Neural Networks
- Types of Machine Learning
- Advantages and Disadvantages of ML Algorithms
- AI in Healthcare
- AI in Clinical Diagnostics
- AI in Molecular Diagnostics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Investment in the AI Health Sector
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
- Technological Advances
- Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Market Restraints
- Practitioners Reluctant to Adopt AI-based Technologies
- Data Security
- Regulatory Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Software with AI
- Untapped Opportunities in Developing Markets
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Latest Technologies/Developments
- Machine Learning Algorithms
- Deep Learning
- Generative AI
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Genomic AI
- Cloud-Based Solutions
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Trends
- Segmentation Breakdown
- AI in Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics: Global Markets
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Market Analysis by Component
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 8 Sustainability in AI in Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective
- Environmental Sustainability
- Positive Environmental Impacts
- Negative Environmental Impacts
- Social: Ensuring that AI Benefits All Society
- Governance Impacts
Chapter 9 Appendix
