Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Revenues Increased by 17% Year-over-Year

GAAP Operating Income of $6.7 Million

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 Million

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $74.6 million, up 17% compared with $63.9 million in Q3 2023;
  • GAAP operating income of $6.7 million, compared with $12.7 million in Q3 2023;
    • GAAP operating income includes other income, net, of $1.3 million. Q3 2023 GAAP operating income included other income, net, of $7.4 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $8.3 million, up 36% compared with $6.1 million in Q3 2023;
  • GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with $10.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in Q3 2023;
    • GAAP net income includes other income, net, of $1.3 million. Q3 2023 GAAP net income included other income, net, of $7.4 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, almost doubled compared with $4.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q3 2023;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million, up 13% compared with $9.5 million in Q3 2023.

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company narrowed the range of its 2024 revenue guidance. Expectations of revenue between $305 million to $315 million now represent year-over-year growth of 17% at the mid-point. The main effect on the revenue guidance is the company’s decision to terminate its activities in Russia due to limitations and constraints that are imposed with regard to operations there.

The Company raised and narrowed the range of its 2024 GAAP operating income guidance to between $24 million to $26 million, mainly due to the receipt of approximately $11 million in proceeds from an arbitration in Peru in H2 2024.

The Company also narrowed the range of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $41 to $43 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We performed strongly in the third quarter, achieving solid growth driven by our Satellite Network segment. This growth highlights the progress we are making in expanding our defense opportunities following our acquisition of DataPath at the end of 2023. This is highly encouraging for Gilat, as our defense business represents a rapidly growing strategic segment for the company. Our innovative satellite solutions are meeting the specialized demands of government and military customers, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner. In addition, our in-flight connectivity solutions continue to set new benchmarks for reliability and performance, addressing the increasing need for seamless airborne connectivity. Together, these efforts underscore our commitment to capturing growth in these critical markets.”

Mr. Sfadia added“We continued to broaden our pipeline of potential orders throughout our business, supported by our next-generation platform, as we capture new LEO satellite communications opportunities. Gilat is extremely well-positioned to leverage the growing demand for NGSO with an emphasis on LEO based on our comprehensive product offering and satellite expertise.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "We are continuing to work towards the closing of our acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions, a leader and first-to-market of Electronically Steerable Antenna for the In-Flight-Connectivity market, and are awaiting the receipt of final regulatory approvals, documentation and other customary closing conditions. Stellar Blu’s production ramp is progressing very well, and it has already begun delivering antennas to its customers. We are more confident today that Stellar Blu will add between $120-$150 million in annual revenues and be accretive to our Non-GAAP results. Furthermore, we estimate that once Stellar Blu reaches its target manufacturing capacity during the second half of 2025, its EBITDA margin will be above 10%.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Receives Approximately $5 Million in Orders from US Defense Customers
  • Gilat Received Over $4 Million Order from the US Department of Defense
  • Gilat Secures Approximately $15 Million in Orders from Leading Satellite Operators for GEO, MEO and LEO Constellations
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Awarded approximately $4 Million Contract to Provide Connectivity for rural areas in Latin America
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Receives Multimillion Service Contract from Leading Satellite Operator in APAC region
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Awarded Over $5M in Support of the US Department of Defense
  • Gilat Secures Over $12 Million Orders for SkyEdge Platforms from Leading Satellite Operator

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its third quarter 2024 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date:Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start:09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in:US: 1-888-407-2553
 International: +972-3-918-0609
  

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq3-2024

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating income, net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks
Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer
hagayk@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks
Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
mayravs@gilat.com


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)       
        
    Nine months ended
  Three months ended
    September 30,
  September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023 
   Unaudited Unaudited
          
Revenues $227,320  $190,478  $74,611  $63,927 
Cost of revenues  145,010   114,453   46,928   38,123 
          
Gross profit  82,310   76,025   27,683   25,804 
          
Research and development expenses, net  28,028   29,549   9,481   10,546 
Selling and marketing expenses  20,724   18,124   6,615   6,183 
General and administrative expenses  20,676   12,903   6,162   3,748 
Other operating income, net  (2,045)  (9,757)  (1,320)  (7,417)
          
Total operating expenses   67,383   50,819   20,938   13,060 
          
Operating income   14,927   25,206   6,745   12,744 
          
Financial income (expenses), net  1,441   (1,087)  662   (352)
          
Income before taxes on income  16,368   24,119   7,407   12,392 
          
Taxes on income  (3,283)  (4,062)  (588)  (2,240)
          
Net income $13,085  $20,057  $6,819  $10,152 
          
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $0.23  $0.35  $0.12  $0.18 
          
Weighted average number of shares used in         
 computing earnings per share        
 Basic  57,016,883   56,618,407   57,017,032   56,623,793 
 Diluted  57,016,883   56,623,125   57,017,032   56,624,966 
          



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES  
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)  
   
 Three months ended Three months ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
 Unaudited Unaudited
            
Gross profit$27,683 $755  $28,438 $25,804 $108  $25,912
Operating expenses 20,938  (767)  20,171  13,060  6,753   19,813
Operating income 6,745  1,522   8,267  12,744  (6,645)  6,099
Income before taxes on income 7,407  1,522   8,929  12,392  (6,645)  5,747
Net income$6,819 $1,325  $8,144 $10,152 $(5,568) $4,584
            
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)$0.12 $0.02  $0.14 $0.18 $(0.10) $0.08
            
            
Weighted average number of shares used in           
computing earnings per share           
Basic 57,017,032    57,017,032  56,623,793    56,623,793
Diluted 57,017,032    57,017,032  56,624,966    56,906,057
            
            
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,    
  other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.      
            
            
 Three months ended   Three months ended 
 September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023 
   Unaudited     Unaudited  
            
GAAP net income  $6,819      $10,152   
            
Gross profit           
Stock-based compensation expenses   85       108   
Amortization of purchased intangibles   596       -   
Other integration expenses   74       -   
    755       108   
Operating expenses           
Stock-based compensation expenses   696       614   
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   1,131       -   
Amortization of purchased intangibles   248       50   
Other operating income, net and other integration expenses   (1,308)      (7,417)  
    767       (6,753)  
            
Taxes on income   (197)      1,077   
            
Non-GAAP net income  $8,144      $4,584   
            



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.           
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES    
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)    
     
 Nine months ended Nine months ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
 Unaudited Unaudited
            
Gross profit$82,310 $3,098  $85,408 $76,025 $278  $76,303
Operating expenses 67,383  (4,180)  63,203  50,819  8,049   58,868
Operating income 14,927  7,278   22,205  25,206  (7,771)  17,435
Income before taxes on income 16,368  7,278   23,646  24,119  (7,771)  16,348
Net income$13,085 $6,628  $19,713 $20,057 $(6,694) $13,363
            
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)$0.23 $0.12  $0.35 $0.35 $(0.11) $0.24
            
            
Weighted average number of shares used in           
computing earnings per share           
Basic  57,016,883    57,016,883  56,618,407    56,618,407
Diluted  57,016,883    57,047,599  56,623,125    56,716,822
            
            
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,    
     other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.   
            
            
            
 Nine months ended Nine months ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
   Unaudited     Unaudited  
            
GAAP net income  $13,085      $20,057   
            
Gross profit           
Stock-based compensation expenses   385       278   
Amortization of purchased intangibles   2,023       -   
Other non-recurring expenses   466       -   
Other integration expenses   224       -   
    3,098       278   
Operating expenses           
Stock-based compensation expenses   2,118       1,558   
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   3,297       -   
Amortization of purchased intangibles   772       150   
Other operating income, net and other integration expenses   (2,007)      (9,757)  
    4,180       (8,049)  
            
Taxes on income   (650)      1,077   
            
Non-GAAP net income  $19,713      $13,363   
            



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
         
ADJUSTED EBITDA:        
         
   Nine months ended
  Three months ended
   September 30,
  September 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
GAAP net income $13,085  $20,057  $6,819  $10,152 
Adjustments:        
Financial expenses (income), net  (1,441)  1,087   (662)  352 
Taxes on income  3,283   4,062   588   2,240 
Stock-based compensation expenses  2,503   1,836   781   722 
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination  3,297   -   1,131   - 
Depreciation and amortization (*)  10,709   9,765   3,266   3,430 
Other operating income, net  (2,045)  (9,757)  (1,320)  (7,417)
Other non-recurring expenses  466   -   -   - 
Other integration expenses  262   -   86   - 
         
Adjusted EBITDA $30,119  $27,050  $10,689  $9,479 
         
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive        
         
SEGMENT REVENUES:        
         
   Nine months ended
  Three months ended
   September 30,
  September 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
Satellite Networks $149,110  $115,010  $51,732  $40,737 
Integrated Solutions  37,668   36,630   13,049   11,011 
Network Infrastructure and Services  40,542   38,838   9,830   12,179 
         
Total revenues $227,320  $190,478  $74,611  $63,927 
         



     
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
U.S. dollars in thousands    
     
  September 30, December 31,
   2024   2023 
  Unaudited Audited
     
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $109,554  $103,961 
Restricted cash  1,192   736 
Trade receivables, net  51,506   44,725 
Contract assets  32,010   28,327 
Inventories  39,892   38,525 
Other current assets  23,304   24,299 
     
Total current assets  257,458   240,573 
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Restricted cash  13   54 
Long-term contract assets  8,587   9,283 
Severance pay funds  5,764   5,737 
Deferred taxes  9,948   11,484 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  4,427   5,105 
Other long-term assets  8,177   9,544 
     
Total long-term assets  36,916   41,207 
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  70,607   74,315 
     
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  13,463   16,051 
     
GOODWILL  54,740   54,740 
     
TOTAL ASSETS $433,184  $426,886 
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Short-term debt $2,727  $7,453 
Trade payables  19,134   13,873 
Accrued expenses  53,477   51,906 
Advances from customers and deferred revenues  22,672   34,495 
Operating lease liabilities  2,431   2,426 
Other current liabilities  18,085   16,431 
     
   Total current liabilities  118,526   126,584 
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term loan  2,000   2,000 
Accrued severance pay  6,547   6,537 
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues  759   1,139 
Operating lease liabilities  2,124   3,022 
Other long-term liabilities  11,753   12,916 
     
     
   Total long-term liabilities  23,183   25,614 
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value  2,733   2,733 
Additional paid-in capital  941,904   937,591 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,926)  (5,315)
Accumulated deficit  (647,236)  (660,321)
     
Total shareholders' equity  291,475   274,688 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$433,184  $426,886 
     



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
   Nine months ended
  Three months ended
   September 30,
  September 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
  Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $13,085  $20,057  $6,819  $10,152 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization  10,542   9,597   3,209   3,375 
Capital gain from sale of property  -   (2,084)  -   (2,084)
Stock-based compensation *)  5,800   1,836   1,912   722 
Accrued severance pay, net  (17)  155   (77)  (41)
Deferred taxes, net  1,536   3,865   (188)  2,045 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net  (7,019)  3,887   10,715   (5,511)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets  (2,987)  6,110   (5,969)  (2,268)
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term        
    and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)  3,071   3,598   (2,441)  3,355 
Decrease (increase) in inventories, net  (2,472)  (6,185)  (3,446)  1,710 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  5,080   (5,321)  1,501   (1,081)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses  2,675   (2,782)  4,904   2,257 
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues  (12,162)  2,646   (2,676)  (478)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities  (1,745)  (13,392)  432   1,617 
Net cash provided by operating activities  15,387   21,987   14,695   13,770 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (4,095)  (8,656)  (1,445)  (2,100)
Receipts from sale of property  -   2,168   -   2,168 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (4,095)  (6,488)  (1,445)  68 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of credit facility, net  (7,453)  -   -   - 
Repayments of short-term debts  (4,043)  -   (2,703)  - 
Proceeds from short-term debts  6,770   -   5,301   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (4,726)  -   2,598   - 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (558)  (2,351)  160   (1,341)
         
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  6,008   13,148   16,008   12,497 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  104,751   87,145   94,751   87,796 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $110,759  $100,293  $110,759  $100,293 
         
*) Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $3,297 and $1,131 for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
         

Tags

Third Quarter 2024 Results