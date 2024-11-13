Crown Crafts to Present at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

GONZALES, La., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2023, at The Statler Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Management is scheduled to present at 8:35 a.m. Central Standard Time and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference host’s main website, https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.crowncrafts.com/investor-relations/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation at https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa45/crws/2247054.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

