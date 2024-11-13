Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management Market Report 2024-2029 - Growth Opportunities in Achieving Sustainability and Building Standard Compliance with IFM

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management Market 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) integrated facility management (IFM) market has experienced steady growth, primarily driven by developing economies. While mature markets have shown slower progress, the overall trend is positive.
Strong regulatory support, particularly from the public sector, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency have fueled IFM adoption. However, several factors have hindered market development, including conservative end-user mindsets, a lack of clear guidelines, and a shortage of skilled personnel. In addition, the region's preference for single services, coupled with the reluctance of incumbent providers to invest in technology, has slowed progress.
The market landscape is particularly complex due to budget constraints in certain end-user segments and price competitiveness. Despite these challenges, regional and international IFM players still find the APAC market attractive. The demand for innovative, technologically advanced solutions benefits from increasingly complex FM services and the growing willingness - especially among mature end users - to invest in sustainable practices.
This analysis examines the APAC FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market. It also looks into the market dynamics for Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China, and India. The analysis period is 2021 to 2029, with 2023 being the base year. Finally, Frost & Sullivan has identified four key growth opportunities.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Tech-enabled Facility Solutions for IFM Advancement
- Achieving Sustainability and Building Standard Compliance with IFM
- Data Analytics to Support IFM Propositions
- Partnerships and Market Consolidation for IFM Expansion
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition of Facility Management
- Definition of Integrated Facility Management End Users
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Integrated Facility Management Sector
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management Industry
Ecosystem in the Integrated Facility Management Sector
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in Integrated Facility Management Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
- Key 2024 FM Trends
- Achieving Sustainability across the FM Value Chain
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Overview of Key IFM Market Participants
- Competitive Landscape Activities
Growth Generator: Malaysia
Growth Generator: Indonesia
Growth Generator: Singapore
Growth Generator: Thailand
Growth Generator: Vietnam
Growth Generator: Philippines
Growth Generator: Australia
Growth Generator: New Zealand
Growth Generator: Japan
Growth Generator: South Korea
Growth Generator: China
Growth Generator: India
Appending & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
