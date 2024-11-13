China Physical Vapor Deposition Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Advanced Energy Industries, Applied Materials, Intevac, Oerlikon Balzers and Impact Coatings

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Physical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Thermal Evaporation, Sputter Deposition), Application (Semiconductor & Electronics), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese physical vapor deposition market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030. Growing demand for reliable and durable coatings on medical equipment, solar products, and data storage products is expected to drive the growth.



China's physical vapor deposition (PVD) market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising product demand from various applications including microelectronics, data storage, solar products, and medical equipment. The market is competitive with major companies involved in continuous product innovation and R&D activities owing to the stringent environmental regulations and with a goal of expanding their customer base. It is characterized by new product launches and expansions, as market participants are trying to expand their customer base over the forecast period.



Microelectronics is the largest application segment of China PVD market. PVD is among the most commonly utilized technologies in microelectronics. Its application in biomolecules deposition allows it to be used across several applications. Cutting tools application is also anticipated to witness significant growth in near future. PVD imparts excellent oxidation resistance, high wear resistance, high feed rate, and increased cutting speed. Thus, it is anticipated to witness augmented demand over the forecast period.



Physical vapor deposition coatings are applied to tools and equipment to enhance their effectiveness, efficiency, and lifespan of the medical devices. China is the second largest manufacturer of medical equipment. The medical equipment market was approximately USD 250 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately USD 490 billion by 2020. The growth is unlikely to witness a decline owing to increasing health issues and rising geriatric population worldwide. Thus, PVD market is projected to register a huge demand from the medical sector.





China Physical Vapor Deposition Market Report Highlights

The sputter deposition segment accounted for 47.3% of the total revenue generated in the market in 2024 attributed to its widespread application across various industries, including electronics, automotive, and aerospace.

The arc vapor deposition segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period driven by its unique advantages in producing hard, wear-resistant coatings, essential for extending the lifespan of cutting tools, molds, and other high-stress components

The semiconductor & electronics segment dominated the market in 2024. The demand for advanced microelectronics, including integrated circuits, memory devices, and display technologies, has surged, driven by the proliferation of consumer electronics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $677.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered China





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. China Physical Vapor Deposition Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. China Physical Vapor Deposition Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. China Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. China Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Thermal Evaporation

4.1.2. Sputter Deposition

4.1.3. Arc Vapor Deposition



Chapter 5. China Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. China Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Semiconductor & Electronics

5.1.2. Solar Products

5.1.3. Cutting Tools

5.1.4. Medical Equipment

5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.4. Company Profiles

Advanced Energy Industries

Applied Materials

Intevac

Oerlikon Balzers

Impact Coatings

