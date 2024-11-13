Greenhouse Films Market Report 2024, with Focus on Resins and Applications - Greenhouse Films Market is Projected to Reach US$12.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2030

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse Films Market - Resins and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Greenhouse Films is estimated at US$7.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$12.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2030.



Some of the major factors expected to drive the global demand for Greenhouse Films include greater demand for food from a growing population, increasing number of greenhouse protected cultivation areas, government initiatives aimed at protected agriculture support, demand for technologically advanced greenhouse films, such as multi-layer films, greater need for crops cultivated in nurseries protected with greenhouse films, popularity of ornamental plants grown in greenhouses, advancements in greenhouse film technology, commercialization of horticulture & fruit cultivation and growing urbanization & limited land to grow crops.





Greenhouse Films Regional Market Analysis



Geographically, Asia-Pacific represents the largest, as also the fastest growing, region for Greenhouse Films. Population in the region is growing at a considerable rate, because of which a significant portion of land used for growing crops and vegetables is being converted into commercial and residential spaces. In such a scenario, greenhouses offer safe and conducive environments to cultivate fruits and vegetables for addressing the needs of consumers.



North America and Europe are the other regions that would maintain healthy growth for Greenhouse Film demand over the 2024-2030 analysis period. Climate change is another factor that has played havoc with cultivational practices, since unseasonal rainfall and snowfall tend to destroy acres and acres of planted crops. Using greenhouses can, to some extent at least, be helpful in overcoming this disastrous situation.



Greenhouse Films Market Analysis by Resin Type



The major categories of Greenhouse Films by resin type include Polyethylene (PE) [further sub-divided into High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) & Metallocene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (mLLDPE)], Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polycarbonate (PC), among others. Within these, the global market for PE-based Greenhouse Films is the largest, as these are found to have ideal properties to sustain adverse climatic conditions. LDPE is the largest sub-segment of PE Greenhouse Films, which is also likely to register the fastest growth during the 2024-2030 analysis period.



These films offer better thickness, optical properties and resistance to sunlight, thereby driving demand for them. Further benefits include greater flexibility and transparency and relatively lesser cost. In terms of growth, though, the market for PC-based films would be the fastest. While these films are quite costly, they are preferred because of providing greater and longer lasting protection against wind and snow. PC films, while being available in a variety of colors, are suitable for greenhouse covering applications in clear, UV-resistant form. Ultimately, it can be said that each individual film type has its own set of pros and cons for use in greenhouses.



Greenhouse Films Market Analysis by Thickness



By thickness, Greenhouse Films can be classified into < 200 microns, 200 microns and > 200 microns, with films of < 200 microns leading the demand. Apart from being less expensive, films of this thickness show greater resistance to UV radiation and solar aging. On the other hand, the market for Greenhouse Films with 200 micron thickness will be the fastest growing, as they offer outstanding mechanical properties for use in various climatic conditions, along with the requisite features.



Greenhouse Films Market Analysis by Application



Categorization of Greenhouse Films based on application includes Floriculture, Fruit Cultivation and Vegetable Cultivation. Cultivating of vegetables forms the largest application area for Greenhouse Films, since arable land to grow crops is shrinking at an alarming rate due to uncontrolled population growth, which demands sufficient living space. One of the major advantages of greenhouses is the ability to grow vegetables even in very cold climatic conditions, which ensures adequate supply on an annual basis.



The market for Greenhouse Films for Floriculture, especially ornamental and exotic plants, is likely to surpass all other application areas, since there is a great demand for various types of ornamental plants in interior commercial and residential settings. Some of the more commonly grown ornamental plant in greenhouses include gazanias, impatiens, ferns, poinsettias, petunias, salvia, caladiums and orchids.



Greenhouse Films Market Report Scope



This global report on Greenhouse Films analyzes the market based on resin type, film thickness and application area. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 353 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.3 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Greenhouse Films Resin Types Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Polycarbonate (PC) Polyethylene (PE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Metallocene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (mLLDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Greenhouse Films Thickness < 200 microns 200 microns >200 microns

Greenhouse Films Applications Floriculture Fruit Cultivation Horticulture



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Greenhouse Films Market Overview by Resin Type

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Polycarbonate (PC) Polyethylene (PE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Metallocene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (mLLDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Greenhouse Films Market Overview by Thickness

< 200 microns 200 microns >200 microns

Global Greenhouse Films Market Overview by Application

Floriculture Fruit Cultivation Horticulture



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



