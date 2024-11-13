Myriad Genetics Expands Access to At-Home Early Fetal Sex DNA Test with Retail Launch

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, continues to empower parents with increased access to prenatal testing. SneakPeek , the #1 OBGYN-recommended gender test with over 99% accuracy,[1] is now available over the counter in more than 8,800 retail locations nationwide. The product is the first of its kind to be sold on shelf in Walmart stores greatly expanding access for expectant parents who want to learn if they’re having a girl or boy at-home as early as six weeks into pregnancy.



According to a 2024 consumer survey, 82% of expectant parents want to know the baby's sex before delivery, and the majority – two to one[2] – said they would prefer to buy a test in-store vs. ordering online.[3] Today’s expecting parents want to know fetal sex sooner than ever, for preparedness, naming, nursery and registries, as well as bonding and reduced stress.

“Our commitment to supporting new families is about providing trusted, affordable and accessible solutions that empower expectant parents with information when and where they want it,” said Melissa Gonzales, president of women’s health, Myriad Genetics. “By expanding access of the SneakPeek test through national retail partners, we’re making it easier for more families to experience the meaningful moment of gender discovery and plan and prepare for parenthood.”

The retail launch kicks off a product rebrand, new packaging design, and a website centered on the moment of gender discovery as the first key moment of parental bonding with a baby, which are scheduled for 2025. The brand’s new tagline - Plan for Joy - celebrates the magical moments of joy and connection amidst all the challenges of pregnancy. Learning your baby’s gender is one of the most exciting parts of pregnancy, and the SneakPeek test helps make that possible. SneakPeek is the only at-home test with over 99% accuracy in detecting a baby’s gender as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy, clinically proven by peer-reviewed, published scientific studies .

Since 2015, the SneakPeek test has offered expectant families an easy and convenient non-invasive test available to order online and via doctor’s offices to learn the sex of their baby. In 2022, Myriad Genetics acquired SneakPeek’s parent company, Gateway Genomics, with a shared goal of expanding consumer access to the innovative at-home fetal sex test through retail partnerships.

How the Test Works

The retail test kit includes the patented SneakPeek Snap® device, which is placed on the user’s upper arm to nearly painlessly collect a blood sample with the simple press of a button. The sample is then mailed to the SneakPeek laboratory in the included, postage-paid envelope. Test results are delivered as early as the same day the sample is received through a celebratory text message and email.

The SneakPeek test is now available in Walmart, Walgreens and CVS stores. Click here to find a store near you.

About SneakPeek

Through the SneakPeek test, Myriad Genetics is on a mission to make DNA-based prenatal information affordable and accessible for all families. For more information, visit sneakpeektest.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

[1] In a 2021 laboratory test, SneakPeek accurately determined fetal sex in 99.02% of 102 pregnant women using the Snap device at 8-15 weeks gestational age. In a separate published study run in 2021, fetal sex was accurately determined in 100% of 134 pregnant women at 7 weeks gestational age. In a 2022 scientific study, SneakPeek accurately determined fetal sex for 100% of 103 women at 6 weeks gestational age.

[2] Gateway Genomics Research, August 2022; n=200.

[3] January 2024 Padilla Newsmaker Online Survey of 1,000 women age 21-45 who are trying to conceive, pregnant or have been pregnant.