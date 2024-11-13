Accolade To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor events. A webcast will be available at ir.accolade.com and a replay will be available for 90 days.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference | NASH2024 in Nashville on Wednesday, November 20 at 9:00 am CT

CG MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum in New York on Thursday, November 21. (1x1 meetings, no webcast)

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, December 5 at 10:00 am ET.



About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com



