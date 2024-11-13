Brera Holdings Attending Soccerex Miami 2024

Brera Holdings will be attending the upcoming Soccerex Miami 2024 on November 13 and 14.

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”), the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer), has announced its participation in the upcoming Soccerex Miami 2024 on November 13 and 14.

As the number one global football business event according to its website, Soccerex has been hosting best-in-class football business industry events since 1996. From Wembley Stadium to the Maracana in Rio, Soccerex has held 51 events in 22 cities around the world. This will be the fifth time Soccerex will be held in Miami.

“We look forward to attending and exchanging ideas with various clubs, leagues, investors, federations, commercial teams, and more at Soccerex Miami,” commented Brera Holdings CEO Pierre Galoppi. “Our attendance will enable us to stay connected to the pulse of global football while providing valuable opportunities to engage with industry leaders and promote Brera Holdings and our clubs and players.”

Brera Holdings’ management feels Soccerex provides a unique opportunity to meet with current and former players, coaches, owners, stakeholders, logistics companies, and management teams from various leagues and associations.

“As we own several clubs in different countries, Soccerex Miami can provide a lot of useful information on trends involving leagues, clubs, and players,” said Mr. Galoppi. “It’s great to see this event continue to return to Miami as this city and region is growing in prominence on the global football stage.”

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

Most recently, Brera announced plans to acquire an Italian Serie B club, having signed an exclusive letter of intent with a prospective club, and is proceeding with due diligence. With a focus on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings endeavors to position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global sports landscape.

For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

