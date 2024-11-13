Stronghold Announces Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, the “Company”, or “we”) today announced the following:

Recent Financial Highlights

Revenues of $11.2 million, down 42% sequentially and 37% year-over-year. Revenues comprised $10.6 million from cryptocurrency operations and $0.5 million from the sale of energy.

Revenues comprised $10.6 million from cryptocurrency operations and $0.5 million from the sale of energy. GAAP Net Loss of $22.7 million and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $5.5 million.

Merger Agreement with Bitfarms

On August 21, 2024, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Bitfarms Ltd., a corporation incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (“Bitfarms”) and certain affiliates of Bitfarms. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Stronghold shareholders will receive 2.52 common shares of Bitfarms for each share of Stronghold common stock that they own. The Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the receipt of Stronghold shareholder approval, applicable regulatory approvals, certain third-party consents and other customary closing conditions.

Bitfarms Hosting Agreements

On September 12, 2024, Stronghold Digital Mining Hosting, LLC (“Stronghold Hosting”), an indirect subsidiary of the Company entered into a Hosting Agreement (the “First Hosting Agreement”) with Bitfarms, pursuant to which Stronghold Hosting will host 10,000 Bitmain T21 Bitcoin miners owned by Bitfarms (the “Bitfarms Miners”) at the Company’s Panther Creek site. The Company has received a portion of the Bitfarms Miners to date and expects to receive the remaining Bitfarms Miners during November and December 2024. The First Hosting Agreement has an initial term expiring on December 31, 2025, after which it will automatically renew for additional one-year periods unless either party provides written notice of non-renewal. Pursuant to the First Hosting Agreement, Bitfarms will pay Stronghold fifty percent of the profit generated by the Bitfarms miners, subject to certain monthly adjustments. In connection with the execution of the First Hosting Agreement, Bitfarms also deposited with Stronghold $7.8 million, equal to the estimated cost of power for three months of operations of the Bitfarms Miners, which will be refundable in full to Bitfarms within one business day of the end of the initial term expiring on December 31, 2025.

On October 29, 2024, Stronghold Hosting entered into another Hosting Agreement (the “Second Hosting Agreement”) with Bitfarms, pursuant to which Stronghold Hosting will host 10,000 Bitmain T21 miners owned by Bitfarms (the “Second Bitfarms Miners”) at the Company’s Scrubgrass site. The Company expects to begin receiving the Second Bitfarms Miners in late December 2024, or early January 2025. The initial term of the Second Hosting Agreement will expire on December 31, 2025, after which it will automatically renew for additional one-year periods unless either party provides written notice of non-renewal. Pursuant to the Second Hosting Agreement, Bitfarms will pay Stronghold fifty percent of the profit generated by the Second Bitfarms Miners, subject to certain monthly adjustments. In connection with the execution of the Second Hosting Agreement, Bitfarms also deposited with Stronghold $7.8 million, equal to the estimated cost of power for three months of operations of the Second Bitfarms Miners, which will be refundable in full to Bitfarms at the end of the initial term.

Bitcoin Mining Update

During the third quarter of 2024, Stronghold generated 188 Bitcoin, and approximately $0.5 million of energy revenues, which represented the equivalent of 8 Bitcoin at the average price of Bitcoin during the period, for a total of 196 Bitcoin equivalents. This represents an approximately 35% decrease versus the Bitcoin-equivalent production during the second quarter of 2024, which was primarily a result of the Bitcoin halving that occurred on April 19, 2024, that caused a reduction in the block subsidy from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125 Bitcoin.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, and November 8, 2024, the Company had approximately $5.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively, of cash and cash equivalents and Bitcoin on our balance sheet, which included 10 Bitcoin and 4 Bitcoin, respectively. Additionally, Stronghold has approximately $2.6 million of contracted receivables that it expects to receive in the next 30 days related to the sale of its 2023 waste coal tax credits. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had principal amount of outstanding indebtedness of approximately $53.7 million and approximately $3.4 million of capacity remaining under its at-the-market offering agreement (the “ATM”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The Company has not sold any of its shares under the ATM during 2024.

Conference Call

Stronghold will host a conference call today, November 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. To participate, a live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.strongholddigitalmining.com. To access the call by phone, please use the following link Stronghold Digital Mining Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event at ir.strongholddigitalmining.com.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass and Panther Creek plants, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,491,447 $ 4,214,613 Digital currencies 613,949 3,175,595 Accounts receivable 1,240,900 507,029 Inventory 2,815,178 4,196,812 Prepaid insurance 1,668,837 3,787,048 Due from related parties 90,538 97,288 Other current assets 1,898,404 1,675,084 Total current assets 12,819,253 17,653,469 Equipment deposits — 8,000,643 Property, plant and equipment, net 124,971,766 144,642,771 Operating lease right-of-use assets 904,988 1,472,747 Land 1,748,440 1,748,440 Road bond 299,738 299,738 Security deposits 348,888 348,888 Other noncurrent assets 271,960 170,488 TOTAL ASSETS $ 141,365,033 $ 174,337,184 LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 11,259,291 $ 11,857,052 Accrued liabilities 13,846,663 10,787,895 Financed insurance premiums 952,369 2,927,508 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance fees 19,566,519 7,936,147 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 605,324 788,706 Due to related parties 1,449,195 718,838 Total current liabilities 47,679,361 35,016,146 Asset retirement obligation 1,116,958 1,075,728 Warrant liabilities 16,765,182 25,210,429 Long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance fees 33,879,516 48,203,762 Long-term operating lease liabilities 356,542 776,079 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,500,864 241,420 Total liabilities 110,298,423 110,523,564 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK: Common Stock – Class V; $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,405,760 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. 11,536,161 20,416,116 Total redeemable common stock 11,536,161 20,416,116 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common Stock – Class A; $0.0001 par value; 238,000,000 shares authorized; 14,737,601 and 11,115,561

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. 1,474 1,112 Series C convertible preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 23,102 shares authorized; 5,990 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. 1 1 Series D convertible preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 15,582 shares authorized; 0 and 7,610 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. — 1 Accumulated deficits (360,763,808 ) (331,647,755 ) Additional paid-in capital 380,292,782 375,044,145 Total stockholders' equity 19,530,449 43,397,504 Total redeemable common stock and stockholders' equity 31,066,610 63,813,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 141,365,033 $ 174,337,184





STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 OPERATING REVENUES: Cryptocurrency mining $ 8,709,777 $ 12,684,894 $ 44,989,361 $ 37,764,990 Cryptocurrency hosting 1,911,610 3,789,375 11,193,438 9,195,072 Energy 502,640 1,210,811 1,424,077 4,682,590 Capacity — — — 1,442,067 Other 44,046 41,877 187,521 142,194 Total operating revenues 11,168,073 17,726,957 57,794,397 53,226,913 OPERATING EXPENSES: Fuel 6,500,292 8,556,626 19,709,424 22,262,141 Operations and maintenance 4,998,609 6,961,060 22,321,981 24,206,080 General and administrative 8,326,999 6,598,951 26,671,930 25,145,444 Depreciation and amortization 8,623,646 9,667,213 27,428,863 26,025,021 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 458,147 — 2,189,252 108,367 Realized loss (gain) on sale of digital currencies (719,795 ) (131,706 ) (1,100,214 ) (725,139 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on digital currencies 33,783 — (113,438 ) — Realized loss on sale of miner assets 530,099 — 494,087 — Impairments on digital currencies — 357,411 — 683,241 Impairments on equipment deposits — 5,422,338 — 5,422,338 Total operating expenses 28,751,780 37,431,893 97,601,885 103,127,493 NET OPERATING LOSS (17,583,707 ) (19,704,936 ) (39,807,488 ) (49,900,580 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense (2,236,587 ) (2,441,139 ) (6,748,059 ) (7,428,530 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (28,960,947 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,850,298 ) (180,838 ) 8,445,247 5,580,453 Other — 15,000 15,000 45,000 Total other (expense) income (5,086,885 ) (2,606,977 ) 1,712,188 (30,764,024 ) NET LOSS $ (22,670,592 ) $ (22,311,913 ) $ (38,095,300 ) $ (80,664,604 ) NET LOSS attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,181,407 ) (5,188,727 ) (5,588,300 ) (26,663,731 ) NET LOSS attributable to Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. $ (19,489,185 ) $ (17,123,186 ) $ (32,507,000 ) $ (54,000,873 ) NET LOSS attributable to Class A common shareholders: Basic $ (1.34 ) $ (2.26 ) $ (2.27 ) $ (8.93 ) Diluted $ (1.34 ) $ (2.26 ) $ (2.27 ) $ (8.93 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 14,594,955 7,569,511 14,319,202 6,047,891 Diluted 14,594,955 7,569,511 14,319,202 6,047,891





STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (38,095,300 ) $ (80,664,604 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,428,863 26,025,021 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 41,230 39,153 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 2,189,252 108,367 Realized loss on sale of miner assets 494,087 — Change in value of accounts receivable 399,192 1,867,506 Amortization of debt issuance costs 154,419 161,093 Stock-based compensation 5,093,193 7,603,859 Loss on debt extinguishment — 28,960,947 Impairments on equipment deposits — 5,422,338 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities (8,445,247 ) (5,580,453 ) Non-cash adjustments for loss contingencies 5,253,238 — Other 584,510 (229,485 ) (Increase) decrease in digital currencies: Mining revenue (51,963,137 ) (43,778,958 ) Net proceeds from sale of digital currencies 54,737,513 42,563,545 Unrealized gain on digital currencies (113,438 ) — Impairments on digital currencies — 683,241 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable (1,133,062 ) 8,129,033 Prepaid insurance 4,218,459 5,174,903 Due from related parties (211,870 ) (91,617 ) Inventory 1,381,634 1,328,373 Other assets (896,572 ) 9,666 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable (643,132 ) (1,445,109 ) Due to related parties 730,357 (239,230 ) Accrued liabilities (543,442 ) 875,203 Other liabilities, including contract liabilities 7,888,095 (211,225 ) NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 8,548,842 (3,288,433 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (749,528 ) (14,743,269 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, including CIP 221,212 — NET CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (528,316 ) (14,743,269 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of debt (3,668,304 ) (3,196,644 ) Repayments of financed insurance premiums (4,075,388 ) (5,250,538 ) Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs paid in cash — (147,385 ) Proceeds from private placements, net of issuance costs paid in cash — 9,824,567 Proceeds from ATM, net of issuance costs paid in cash — 8,483,982 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 316 NET CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (7,743,692 ) 9,714,298 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 276,834 (8,317,404 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,214,613 13,296,703 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 4,491,447 $ 4,979,299



Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as a measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted by the removal of one-time transaction costs, non-recurring expenses, realized gains and losses on the sale of long-term assets, expenses related to stock-based compensation, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, or changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities in the period presented. See reconciliation below.

Our board of directors and management team use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because they believe it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense and income), asset base (such as depreciation, amortization, impairments, and realized gains and losses on the sale of long-term assets) and other items (such as one-time transaction costs, expenses related to stock-based compensation, and gains and losses on derivative contracts) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Our non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You are encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in such presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should be read in conjunction with the financial statements furnished in our Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, expected to be filed on or around November 13, 2024. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.

STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Loss—GAAP $ (22,671 ) $ (22,312 ) $ (38,095 ) $ (80,665 ) Plus: Interest expense 2,237 2,441 6,748 7,429 Depreciation and amortization 8,624 9,667 27,429 26,025 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 28,961 Impairments on equipment deposits — 5,422 — 5,422 Non-recurring expenses 1 928 1,216 7,384 1,853 Stock-based compensation 1,486 788 5,093 7,604 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 458 — 2,189 108 Realized loss on sale of miner assets 530 — 494 — Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,850 181 (8,445 ) (5,580 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 14 13 41 39 Adjusted EBITDA—Non-GAAP 2 $ (5,544 ) $ (2,583 ) $ 2,838 $ (8,804 )

1 Includes the following non-recurring expenses: estimated accrual for two loss contingencies, one-time legal fees, and other one-time items.

2 As previously disclosed, the Company adopted ASU 2023-08 effective January 1, 2024, using a modified retrospective transition method, with a cumulative-effect adjustment of approximately $0.1 million recorded to the opening balance of retained earnings. In conjunction with this accounting change and following consultation with the SEC, realized gains/losses on sale of digital currencies and unrealized gains/losses on digital currencies will no longer be excluded in the Company's determination of Adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, the Company revised its Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, to remove adjustments for impairments on digital currencies and realized gain on sale of digital currencies.

