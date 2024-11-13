Whoopi Goldberg and JungoTV Launch All Women’s Sports Network Today

Live Streaming, Global Sports Media Network Now Launched in United States on VIZIO WatchFree+, India, UAE, and the Philippines

Leading Healthcare System CommonSpirit Health Named First U.S. Network Brand Partner

International Content Announcements include:

UEFA Soccer,

International Basketball Federation (FIBA),

Women's Football Alliance (WFA), and

Women's National Basketball League (WNBL)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whoopi Goldberg, EGOT winner, producer, and advocate for equality, and international streaming media company JungoTV, announced the launch of All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), the first global media channel dedicated exclusively to showcasing women’s sports, in the United States today on VIZIO WatchFree+ channel 1367 in the United States.

The international network is now available on VIZIO WatchFree+ (United States), Jio TV and Jio TV+ (India), Evision (UAE/Saudi Arabia), and Jungo Pinoy (Philippines). CommonSpirit Health, one of the United States’ largest healthcare systems, has signed on as the network's premiere brand partner in the U.S.

“Our goal is to have the largest distributed female sports network in the world, digital or broadcast,” said Goldberg.

Network Content Details:

International content agreements include:

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)

Premiere Ligue (D1 Arkema)

International Basketball Federation (FIBA)

Women’s Football Alliance (WFA)

International Judo Federation (IJF)

Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL)

Hockey One League (Field Hockey)

OBOS Damallsvenskan (Football)



The programming schedule can be found here .



The network will air 2000 hours of live, first-run sports in 2024/2025.

Programming starting November 13: The channel launches with live WNBL basketball and Hockey One League women's games.

The network will air FIBA 3x3 Marseille finals and OBOS Damallsvenskan women's football (soccer) matches.

Quotes:

Whoopi Goldberg, Founder of AWSN, said, “The world is finally recognizing the incredible female athletes who have always been here but were not given the exposure they deserved. Bringing these athletes, teams, and leagues to over 2 billion people is historical. AWSN is a channel where girls and women can see themselves, where aspiration is transformed into performance, and competitiveness is celebrated. Because ‘When She Wins, We Win’.”

“The opportunity to bring dedicated coverage of women's sports to a global audience is long overdue,” said George Chung, Co-Founder of AWSN and JungoTV CEO. “Women's athletics has grown exponentially, and there hasn't been a single platform committed to showcasing these incredible stories, athletes, and events year-round. With this new network, we are proud to give women’s sports the visibility they deserve, creating a space where fans can engage with the athletes and teams they love."

Executive Team:

Co-Founder Whoopi Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO George Chung, COO Miguel Santos, Chief Content Officer Tony Parrish, and Chief Creative Officer Taylor Chung.

For more information, go to www.awsn.tv , and follow @awsntv on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About All Women’s Sports Network

All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) is the home for live women’s sports. Available in 65 countries and reaching over 2 billion people, AWSN offers live women’s sports matches and games featuring some of the biggest leagues in the world, such as UEFA, FIBA, and WNBL. Co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, AWSN provides a widely distributed platform for the recognition and celebration of female athletes.

About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won a Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony. She is a best-selling author, prolific producer, and successful entrepreneur, and she is recognized worldwide for her humanitarian endeavors. Born and raised in New York City, she performed in San Diego and the Bay Area. There, she created the characters that became “The Spook Show” and evolved into her hit Broadway show, Grammy Award-winning album, and the HBO special that helped launch her career. Spanning decades, Whoopi’s credits include roles in the well-known films “The Color Purple,” “Sister Act” and “Ghost,” and she appeared in and produced the critically acclaimed 2022 feature film Till. Her new memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, became an instant New York Times bestseller and best-selling audiobook, and Dark Horse Comics recently published her first graphic novel, The Change.

About JungoTV, LLC

JungoTV is a media holding company based in Los Angeles. It is a technology and media pioneer in international streaming and on-demand programming. Franchise properties include the All Women’s Sports Network, Dr. Oz, Black Belt Magazine, Hallypop, and Jungo Pinoy. Key stakeholders are Chairman/ Co-Founder Nasser Kazeminy, William Pope, Mehmet Oz, Ahmet Calik, Robert Priddy, John Sculley, Sandy Climan, and CEO/Co-Founder George Chung, with TelevisaUnivision, a minority shareholder.

