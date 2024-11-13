4M Carbon Fiber Announces Launch of 50-Ton Plasma Oxidation Qualification Line to Accelerate Revolutionary Carbon Fiber Technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4M Carbon Fiber, a leader in innovative carbon fiber manufacturing, is excited to announce the commencement of its 50-ton per year plasma oxidation qualification line project. This strategic initiative marks a critical step in demonstrating 4M’s patented oxidation technology, which promises to revolutionize the carbon fiber industry by significantly improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing material properties.

The $4.5 million project, which has already secured initial funding, will serve as a platform to showcase the scalability of 4M’s groundbreaking plasma oxidation process. With this line, 4M will be able to produce material for large-scale qualification projects, a key factor in securing licensing agreements and equipment sales. The technology is designed to triple throughput, cut oxidation energy consumption by 75%, and deliver up to 50% savings in capital costs and 30% in operating expenses compared to current industry standards.

“We are thrilled to launch this 50-ton qualification line project, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to transform the carbon fiber industry,” said Dr. Truman Bonds, CTO of 4M Carbon Fiber. “This project is an essential step in getting our technology to a commercial scale, and also opens the door for expanded partnerships with key players across various sectors. Our goal is to make carbon fiber more accessible and cost-effective, and this line will allow us to demonstrate the full potential of our revolutionary process to prospective customers and partners.”

The qualification line will also enable 4M to engage more closely with companies that are already showing strong interest in adopting the technology. Multiple major carbon fiber manufacturers and new market entrants have expressed readiness to proceed with qualification projects and licensing agreements once the technology is proven at this scale. Furthermore, the line will support ongoing development projects with domestic oil companies and other industry partners, who are looking to establish their own carbon fiber production capabilities using 4M's patented process.

“This investment in our qualification line is about more than just expanding production capacity; it’s about setting a new standard for the carbon fiber industry,” added Bonds. “Our plasma oxidation technology has the potential to disrupt traditional manufacturing methods, offering not only cost savings but also superior carbon fiber properties. We are excited to work with our partners to bring these benefits to market.”

About 4M Carbon Fiber

4M Carbon Fiber is at the forefront of advancing carbon fiber technology with its proprietary oxidation process. The company’s innovative solutions aim to streamline production, lower costs, and improve the quality of carbon fiber. 4M is committed to fostering sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities, helping industries worldwide harness the power of advanced carbon fiber materials.

