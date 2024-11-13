Lake City Bank Promotes Carrie A. Gutman to Chief Wealth Advisory Officer

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that it has promoted Carrie A. Gutman, Senior Vice President, Chief Fiduciary Officer, to Chief Wealth Advisory Officer. Gutman, 54, will join the bank’s Management Committee and succeeds Jonathan P. Steiner, Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Advisory Officer, who will retire on December 6, 2024 after a 40-year career in banking and the last 14 years with Lake City Bank.

“Since joining Lake City Bank, Carrie has quickly become a valued member of the team and has earned the respect of colleagues inside and outside the bank,” said David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “She will be a great leader of our Wealth Advisory Group team and we look forward to continued growth under her leadership.”

Gutman began her banking career in trust administration in 2016. She previously practiced general civil law, including the area of trust and estate law, for 20 years at Hawk Haynie Kammeyer & Smith in Fort Wayne. She has a juris doctor degree from Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law and bachelor’s degrees in political science and history from Indiana University.

“Carrie’s background and experience in trust and wealth management are an asset to our clients and the bank’s Wealth Advisory Group,” said Kristin L. Pruitt, President. “We look forward to continued growth and success under her leadership.”

Gutman is a member of the Indiana State and Allen County bar associations. She serves as vice president of the Allen County Board of Parks and Recreation. She is a board member of STARBASE of Indiana and treasurer of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

“We have a talented Wealth Advisory Group team who diligently work with our clients on their investment objectives and deliver consistent results. I’m excited to lead this great team and build upon the high standard of client success that Jon has set,” said Gutman.

“Over the past 13 years, Jon has done an exceptional job leading our Wealth Advisory Group. He’s brought a disciplined strategic mindset to the team and we’ve experienced great growth in the business,” Findlay said. “Even more importantly, he has consistently demonstrated a thoughtful and caring approach to building relationships with our clients and the communities we serve.”

Steiner joined Lake City Bank in 2010 as a commercial banker and was promoted to his current leadership role on the bank’s Management Committee in 2011. Steiner’s banking career began in 1985 and includes commercial banking and wealth management positions in Indiana and West Michigan community banks.

“Lake City Bank has benefitted from Jon’s leadership and influence,” Pruitt said. “His vision and execution have been a great example for all of us.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.6 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

