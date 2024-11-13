Silanes Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles of Evonik, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, KCC, DOW, Wacker Chemie, Gelest, WD Silicone, China National Bluestar and Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silanes Market by Type (Functional Silanes & Mono/Chloro Silanes), Application (Rubber & Plastic, Fiber Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings) End-Use (Building & Constructions, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Silanes market size is projected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2024 to USD 5.20 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
The silanes market is growing due to its multiple applications in end-use industries such as building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. As the global population expands and countries undergo rapid urbanization, there is an increasing demand for housing, automobile, and electricals & electronics, which will drive the demand for silanes.
By Type, functional silanes to account for fastest fastest-growing segment
Various properties of functional silanes, owing to their additives, are making them useful in many end-use industries, thus gaining the largest share in the silanes market Functional silanes are used in rubber & plastics, fiber treatment, adhesives & sealants, and paint & coatings applications. The growing end-use industries such as automotive and building & construction are expected to drive the market. The increasing automotive sales in China and India and the recovering demand in the US are also likely to drive the market.
By Application, Rubber & Plastic segment to account for fastest fastest-growing segment
The application in Rubber & plastics is projected to capture the largest share of the silanes market, driven by increasing awareness about green tires, as a result of stringent regulations on fuel efficiency, and development of environment-friendly coatings. Additionally, The rapidly growing automotive industry in the developing markets, along with the increasing use of wire & cables, is driving the demand for silanes in this segment.
By End Use Sector, Automotive segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.
Silane coupling agents have a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, such as automotive coatings, car windshields and roofs, airbags, automotive electronic coatings, and car foam isolation. In addition, silanes are used in the production of cutting-edge, high-performance green tires. The increasing focus on fuel efficiency, safety, and sustainability is driving the demand for silanes in the automotive industry. Their ability to improve tire performance, reduce emissions, and enhance manufacturing efficiency makes them an essential component in modern vehicle production.
By Region, APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
For silanes, APAC is the leading region. This surge can be attributed to the growing automotive industry and infrastructure development taking place in countries like China, India, and Japan. As these nations invest heavily in building new cities, highways, railways, and other public works projects, the demand for silanes is increasing rapidly.
Companies Covered:
Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu chemical Co., LTD. (Japan), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Gelest, Inc. (US), W WD Silicon Co., LTD (China), Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) and others are covered in the silanes market.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the silanes market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the silanes market.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (growing demand from paints and coatings industry), restraints (VOC emission during Silanes production), opportunities (emerging applications in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry), and challenges (high cost of production) influencing the growth of the silanes market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the silanes market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the silanes market across varied regions
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the silanes market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu chemical Co., LTD. (Japan), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Dow (US), Waker Chemie AG (Germany), Gelest, Inc. (US), W WD Silicon Co., LTD (China), Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) and among others in the silanes market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the silanes market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|328
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Silanes Market
- Silanes Market, by Type
- Silanes Market, by Application
- Silanes Market, by End-use Industry
- Asia-Pacific: Silanes Market, by Type and Country
- Silanes Market: by Major Countries
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Investments in Automotive Industry
- Heavy Investments in Construction Activities
- Rising Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry
- Growing Semiconductor Industry
Restraints
- VOC Emissions During Production of Silanes
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
Opportunities
- Emerging Applications in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industries
- Rapidly Growing Economies in Asia-Pacific
- Increasing Applications in Renewable Energy
Challenges
- Regulatory Compliances Across Regions
- High Cost of Production
Case Study Analysis
- Silanes for Building Protection
- Silane-Oxygen-Diluent Mixtures in Combustion Systems
- Oned Battery Sciences and Koch Modular Process Systems
Investment & Funding Scenario
- Investor Deals and Funding in Electric Vehicle (EV) Sector Soared in 2024
Silanes Market, by Application
- Rubber & Plastics - Advancements in Green Tire Technology to Propel Market
- Fiber Treatment - Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, and Electrical & Electronics Sectors to Drive Market
- Adhesives & Sealants -Superior Moisture Resistance, Temperature Stability, and Chemical Durability to Spur Market Growth
- Paints & Coatings - Enhanced UV and Thermal Stability, Surface Activity, Chemical Resistance, and Corrosion Protection to Drive Market
Silanes Market, by End-use Industry
- Building & Construction - Rising Demand for Paints & Coatings to Boost Market
- Electrical & Electronics - Vital Role in Semiconductors and Electrical Applications to Drive Market
- Automotive - Production of Green Tires to Favor Market Growth
Silanes Market, by Type
- Functional Silanes - Demand from Automotive and Building & Construction Industries to Drive Market
- Sulfur Silanes
- Vinyl Silanes
- Amino Silanes
- Epoxy Silanes
- Alkyl Silanes
- Methacryloxy Silanes
- Other Functional Silanes
- Mono/Chloro Silanes - Innovations and Applications in Advanced Materials to Drive Market
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Evonik Industries
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- KCC Corporation
- Dow
- Wacker Chemie
- Gelest, Inc.
- WD Silicone Co. Ltd.
- Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.
- Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.
Other Players
- Nanjing Capatue Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Nanjing Lanya Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Hubei Bluesky New Material Inc.
- SK Materials Co. Ltd.
- Supreme Silicones India Pvt. Ltd.
- CHT Germany GmbH
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (TCI)
- Shanghai Xinda Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Henan Daken Chemical Co. Ltd
- Schill+Seilacher "Struktol" GmbH
- Milliken & Company
- PCC SE
- Entegris, Inc.
- Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG
- Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co. Ltd,
