Organovo to Present Clinical Data of FXR314 in Phase 2 MASH in an Oral Presentation at The Liver Meeting Sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONVO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatment approaches in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including ulcerative colitis, today announces that its lead clinical stage drug, FXR314 will be featured in an oral presentation at The Liver Meeting, sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The presentation, by Dr. Eric Lawitz of the Texas Liver Institute, will describe the findings from the FXR314 Phase 2 MASH study. The meeting will be held November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Details include:

Presenter Dr Eric Lawitz, Texas Liver Institute



Session Date / Time: 11/17/2024, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm PST



Session Title: MASLD and MASH - New Therapies



Type: Abstract Parallel



Presentation Title: PHARMACOKINETICS, SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF THE NOVEL NON-BILE ACID FXR AGONIST FXR314 IN PATIENTS WITH METABOLIC DYSFUNCTION-ASSOCIATED STEATOHEPATITIS: RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2 STUDY

Presentation Time: 3:00 pm - 3:15 pm PST





About Organovo

Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company’s lead molecule, FXR314, is on the path for Phase 2 investigation in inflammatory bowel disease and has potential application in metabolic liver disease and oncology. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function, and disease. For more information visit Organovo's website at www.organovo.com.

