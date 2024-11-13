Rezolve Ai to Participate in 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference November 19-20, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for retail and eCommerce, today announced that Daniel Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, will participate in the 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference being held November 19 - 20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Rezolve Ai’s management will conduct one-on-one meetings on both days.

For more information about the Roth Technology Conference or to schedule a meeting with Rezolve Ai’s management, contact your Roth representative or visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109303/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=109303

About Rezolve AI:

Rezolve AI is a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement and driving growth through innovative technology. For more information, visit http://www.rezolve.com.

Media Contacts:

Rezolve AI

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040