NETSOL Technologies Reports 3% Total Net Revenue Growth With 26% Increase in Recurring Revenue and Net Profitability in Fiscal First Quarter 2025

  • 3% increase in 1Q’25 total net revenues to $14.6 million
  • 26% increase in 1Q’25 subscription and support revenues to $8.2 million
  • 45% gross margins in 1Q’25
  • Net income in 1Q’25 of $71,000 building on FY’24 profitability
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $24.5 million
  • Signed expansion agreement with major automaker in China increasing contract value to over $30 million
  • Signed $16 million agreement with major automaker in the United States

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, "We’re continue to build on the foundation we laid in 2024, achieving profitability in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 driven by a 26% increase in recurring subscription and support revenues and consistent services revenues when compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Moreover, we are strengthening our balance sheet and are aggressively but strategically investing in the growth of our business, with a particular focus on AI, as we expand our product offerings and grow our presence in both new and existing geographic markets.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $14.6 million, compared with $14.2 million in the prior year period, driven by a 26% increase in subscription and support revenues and consistent services revenues in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $14.5 million.

  • No meaningful license fees compared with $1.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues increased 26% to $8.2 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales increased to 56%, compared with 46% in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.1 million.
  • Total services revenues were $6.4 million, compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.3 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.6 million or 45% of net revenues, compared to $6.2 million or 43% of net revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $6.7 million or 46% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.3 million or 50% of sales compared to $5.8 million or 41% of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.2 million or 49% of sales on a constant currency basis.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(760,000) compared to income from operations of $350,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $71,000 or $0.006 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $31,000 or 0.003 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $302,000 or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $805,000 or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $204,000 or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $466,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents was $24.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $24.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2024, was $34.7 million or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

“Our performance in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by encouraging trends including a double-digit increase in subscription and support revenue and consistent services revenues when compared to the first quarter of 2024,” Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented. “Importantly, we achieved these results without recognizing any meaningful license fees in the quarter, demonstrating a shift in our revenue to rely less on large, one-time licensing fees and benefit from more predictable and consistent SaaS sales.

“We continued to invest in the growth of our business during the quarter,” Mr. Ghauri continued. “Geographic expansion remains a key strategic focus for us, and we believe that there is significant opportunity for growth in new markets, as well as the ones that we currently hold a leadership position in as we continue to innovate and evolve our product offerings to meet shifting market demands. The recent product rebranding has been particularly well received and we’re focused on investing in our business development initiatives to create a more sustainable pipeline of opportunities across all our markets.

“Growth in the United States continues to be a top priority, and we’re making encouraging progress as we continue to penetrate this region. During the quarter, we announced a five-year, $16 million deal with a major automaker and to revolutionize their digital car buying experience through Transcend Retail, our omnichannel digital retail platform. We’re performing in our established markets as well – during the quarter, we signed an expansion agreement with a major automaker in China increasing the contract value to over $30 million, demonstrating our strength of customer relationships and ongoing demand for our products from Tier 1 names in the auto industry. We remain confident that we will be able to achieve double digit revenue growth this fiscal year.”

Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “Our first quarter results reflect the strengthening of our business model with solid growth of our recurring revenue base. From a liquidity standpoint, we strengthened our balance sheet in the quarter with a cash position of $24.5 million compared with $19.1 million at the close of fiscal 2024, as well as improved working capital. Looking ahead, we believe that NETSOL is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and drive enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789
International dial-in: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL. The operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 203-972-9200.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13750042

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
 As of As of
ASSETSSeptember 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$24,525,956  $19,127,165 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15,533 and $398,809 5,936,063   13,049,614 
Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $460,743 and $116,148 12,743,571   12,684,518 
Other current assets 3,328,112   2,600,786 
Total current assets 46,533,702   47,462,083 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 866,388   954,029 
Property and equipment, net 4,847,869   5,106,842 
Right of use assets - operating leases 1,216,835   1,328,624 
Other assets 32,341   32,340 
Intangible assets, net -   - 
Goodwill 9,302,524   9,302,524 
Total assets$62,799,659  $64,186,442 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$8,414,790  $8,232,342 
Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 6,443,937   6,276,125 
Current portion of operating lease obligations 590,541   608,202 
Unearned revenue 6,923,112   8,752,153 
Total current liabilities 22,372,380   23,868,822 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 92,638   95,771 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 594,631   688,749 
Total liabilities 23,059,649   24,653,342 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;   
12,383,872 shares issued and 11,444,841 outstanding as of September 30, 2024 ,   
12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 123,842   123,602 
Additional paid-in-capital 128,709,890   128,783,865 
Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares   
as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024) (3,920,856)  (3,920,856)
Accumulated deficit (44,141,518)  (44,212,313)
Other comprehensive loss (46,049,023)  (45,935,616)
Total NetSol stockholders' equity 34,722,335   34,838,682 
Non-controlling interest 5,017,675   4,694,418 
Total stockholders' equity 39,740,010   39,533,100 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$62,799,659  $64,186,442 
        


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations
  
 For the Three Months
 Ended September 30,
 2024 2023
Net Revenues:   
License fees$1,229  $1,280,449 
Subscription and support 8,192,471   6,512,243 
Services 6,404,798   6,449,489 
Total net revenues 14,598,498   14,242,181 
    
Cost of revenues 8,034,386   8,080,164 
Gross profit 6,564,112   6,162,017 
    
Operating expenses:   
Selling, general and administrative 6,964,321   5,432,969 
Research and development cost 359,949   378,419 
Total operating expenses 7,324,270   5,811,388 
    
Income (loss) from operations (760,158)  350,629 
    
Other income and (expenses)   
Interest expense (258,219)  (276,017)
Interest income 769,867   414,718 
Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 542,545   (134,253)
Other income 153,491   57,881 
Total other income (expenses) 1,207,684   62,329 
    
Net income before income taxes 447,526   412,958 
Income tax provision (229,817)  (121,895)
Net income  217,709   291,063 
Non-controlling interest (146,914)  (260,173)
Net income attributable to NetSol$70,795  $30,890 
    
    
Net income per share:   
Net income per common share   
Basic$0.006  $0.003 
Diluted$0.006  $0.003 
    
Weighted average number of shares outstanding   
Basic 11,429,695   11,345,856 
Diluted 11,482,754   11,345,856 
        


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  
 For the Three Months
 Ended September 30,
 2024 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income$217,709  $291,063 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 365,997   530,786 
Provision (reversal) for bad debts 336,506   7,880 
(Gain) loss on sale of assets -   (98)
Stock based compensation 47,779   60,354 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable 6,738,384   4,608,881 
Revenues in excess of billing 836,403   (1,478,386)
Other current assets (222,359)  92,686 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,546   341,722 
Unearned revenue (2,813,220)  (2,791,269)
Net cash provided by operating activities  5,517,745   1,663,619 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property and equipment (100,737)  (371,630)
Sales of property and equipment -   1,230 
Purchase of subsidiary shares (7,895)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (108,632)  (370,400)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 21,500   - 
Proceeds from bank loans 250,000   - 
Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (118,311)  (44,474)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  153,189   (44,474)
Effect of exchange rate changes  (163,511)  (230,322)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  5,398,791   1,018,423 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,127,165   15,533,254 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $24,525,956  $16,551,677 
        


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP
  
 For the Three Months
 Ended September 30,
 2024 2023
    
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$70,795  $30,890 
Non-controlling interest 146,914   260,173 
Income taxes 229,817   121,895 
Depreciation and amortization 365,997   530,786 
Interest expense 258,219   276,017 
Interest (income) (769,867)  (414,718)
EBITDA$301,875  $805,043 
Add back:   
Non-cash stock-based compensation 47,779   60,354 
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$349,654  $865,397 
Less non-controlling interest (a) (145,781)  (399,440)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$203,873  $465,957 
    
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding   
Basic 11,429,695   11,345,856 
Diluted 11,482,754   11,345,856 
    
Basic adjusted EBITDA$0.02  $0.04 
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$0.02  $0.04 
    
    
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest   
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows   
    
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$146,914  $260,173 
Income Taxes 70,587   36,377 
Depreciation and amortization 89,135   141,351 
Interest expense 79,192   85,889 
Interest (income) (242,647)  (128,091)
EBITDA$143,181  $395,699 
Add back:   
Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,600   3,741 
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$145,781  $399,440 
        