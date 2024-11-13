Aerospace Robotics in 2024: Key Innovations and Market Growth Projections By Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aerospace sector has grown significantly as demand for air travel has increased, resulting in more aircraft orders worldwide. To accommodate increased demand while adhering to tight safety and quality requirements, aircraft manufacturers have shifted away from conventional manufacturing methods and toward more automated, robotic-assisted production processes. This change is motivated by the desire to retain high precision, reduce mistakes, and shorten manufacturing timeframes. Robotic systems are designed to conduct repeated activities while producing reliable and accurate outcomes. These systems regulate the motions involved in the manufacturing process, including as direction, speed, and distance, to ensure product quality and efficiency.

Aerospace robotics is changing how airplanes and spacecraft are conceived, produced, serviced, and operated. Robots in manufacturing execute high-accuracy jobs such as assembling, welding, and material handling, which improves safety and quality. When it comes to maintenance, inspection drones and robotic crawlers provide extensive examinations of aircraft engines and surfaces, reducing the time needed for repairs and maintenance. Robotic systems are crucial in space exploration for duties such as satellite maintenance and scientific expeditions to distant planets, which contribute to the growth of space science. Overall, these robotic technologies help to improve operational efficiency, reduce human error, and minimize costs in aircraft situations.

COVID-19's Influence on the Aerospace Robotics Industry

The COVID-19 epidemic substantially impacted the aerospace robotics business, delaying the availability of critical materials and components. Travel restrictions and staff shortages caused transit delays, affecting manufacturing and supply networks. Many firms had difficulties as their assembly lines either ran at reduced capacity or were temporarily stopped down.

While the aerospace robots sector has had challenges, the long-term drivers for this technology remain robust. Prior to the epidemic, the market showed indications of recovery, which is projected to continue as the sector stabilizes. Some enterprises proceeded with product releases and tests, while others had to postpone or cease operations.

In March 2020, the National Association of firms (NAM) conducted a poll that found that nearly 80% of firms expected a financial effect from the pandemic. Furthermore, manufacturing employment, which rely primarily on onsite labor, were struck especially severely since the nature of the task is non-remote. Reduced worldwide demand for industrial products exacerbated the sector's woes.

Aerospace Robotics Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising Labor Costs

In the aerospace sector, increasing labor costs are pushing manufacturers to seek competitive solutions. While robotics require high upfront investment, the long-term savings are significant. Robots can replace many manual tasks, reducing the need for labor-related expenses such as wages, benefits, and insurance. In the long term, robotics often prove to be more cost-effective compared to maintaining a large workforce, with potential savings of up to 30-40% on labor costs, depending on the scale of implementation.

Restraints: Shortage of Skilled Operators

A major limitation to the adoption of robotics in aerospace manufacturing is the shortage of skilled labor to operate these advanced systems. Aerospace robotics requires highly trained technicians who not only know how to operate the robots but also how to troubleshoot and maintain them. The complexity of these systems means that operators need expertise in both robotics and the software that runs them. With the demand for skilled technicians outpacing supply, companies are finding it challenging to adopt robotics fully. Estimates suggest that the demand for skilled robotics technicians is expected to grow by more than 10% annually, further exacerbating the skills gap.

Opportunities: Human-Robot Collaboration

Collaborative robots (cobots) are increasingly becoming a game-changer in aerospace manufacturing. These robots work alongside human workers, enhancing productivity by taking over repetitive, precision-based tasks, while humans handle more complex, adaptable tasks. This collaboration improves both efficiency and safety. The introduction of cobots in aerospace manufacturing is seen as a significant opportunity, with the market for cobots projected to grow by approximately 15-20% annually, contributing to the overall robotics market expansion.

Challenges: High Initial Investment Costs

While robotics offer long-term cost savings, the initial investment can be substantial. The cost of setting up robotic systems for aerospace manufacturing can range between $150,000 and $200,000 per robot, depending on the complexity and specific requirements of the application. This includes not only the purchase of the robot itself but also the necessary software, controllers, and integration costs. Maintenance and skilled labor are also ongoing expenses. Despite these initial costs, manufacturers are moving towards automation due to the long-term efficiency gains and reduction in operational costs, especially as aircraft production demands increase.

Aerospace Robotics Market Segments

Robot Type: Traditional Robots Traditional robots are expected to experience significant growth from 2021 to 2026. These robots are highly automated, programmable, and capable of moving along three or more axes, making them ideal for various industrial applications, including welding, painting, assembly, and product inspection. In 2020, about 1.64 million industrial robots were deployed globally for a range of operations, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). Articulated robots, a subset of traditional robots, are commonly used in aerospace due to their versatility in performing tasks like welding, painting, and inspection. These robots provide high-speed, precise, and agile movements, which make them suitable for complex aerospace manufacturing. Component: End Effector The end effector segment is projected to register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026. End effectors, also known as End of Arm Tooling (EOAT), are critical tools attached to robotic wrists that allow robots to perform specific tasks. These tools can range from mechanical to electrical devices, with customized designs to meet specific industrial needs. The growing demand for multi-functional, hybrid end effectors is driving innovation, as companies seek to develop tools that can perform multiple tasks such as suction and grasping in a single unit. This trend is contributing to the rapid adoption of end-effectors in various aerospace applications. Application: Handling The handling segment is expected to dominate the aerospace robotics market due to its ability to enhance production line efficiency. Material handling robots automate tedious and repetitive tasks, which increases productivity and ensures timely delivery of quality products. These robots are essential in various applications such as part selection, transferring, palletizing, packing, and machine loading. With the integration of appropriate end effectors (such as grippers), handling robots efficiently move materials from one location to another, significantly improving the overall manufacturing process in aerospace.

Aerospace Robotics Market Growth by Region

From 2021 to 2026, the aerospace robotics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to develop the most. This expansion is being led by important firms such as Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), which is upgrading its aircraft assembly and manufacturing lines to satisfy rising aircraft demand. Furthermore, the area benefits from local manufacturers supplying aircraft robotics systems at lower prices than worldwide competitors, which accelerates market growth.

India also makes a substantial contribution to the Asia-Pacific aerospace robotics industry. The country's domestic aviation business is thriving, thanks to government attempts to boost the aircraft manufacturing sector. A significant policy shift, such as allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the aerospace and military sectors, is luring foreign firms. These programs not only boost indigenous production but also allow for technology transfer from Western countries.

Key Players:

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Electroimpact Inc. (The U.S.)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Gudel AG (Switzerland)

Kawasaki Robotics (The U.S.)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Oliver Crispin Robotics Ltd. (The U.K)

TAL Manufacturing Solutions Limited India (India)

Universal Robotics A/S (Denmark)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)





Market Segmentations:

Aerospace Robotics Market by Solution

Traditional robots

Collaborative robots

By Component

Controller

Sensor

Drive

End effector

By Application

Drilling & Fastening

Non-destructive testing & Inspection

Welding & soldering

Sealing & dispensing

Processing

Handling

Assembling & disassembling

By Payload

up to 16.00 kg

16.01–60.00 kg

60.01–225.00 kg

More than 225.00 kg

Aerospace Robotics Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

AI and Autonomous Robotics Integration: In January 2023, Robotics in aerospace is increasingly being enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, autonomous systems are now used in both land and sea operations, reducing the risks faced by military personnel and improving mission effectiveness. These AI-driven systems assist in tasks such as landmine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, and surveillance​.

Sustainable Aviation Technologies: In September 2022, Aerospace robotics are playing a crucial role in advancing sustainable aviation efforts, such as in the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Robotics are employed in production lines to reduce waste and improve energy efficiency, aligning with the industry's decarbonization efforts.

Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Components: In August 2022, the defense sector has increasingly relied on 3D printing for rapid production of aircraft and defense components, including aerospace robotics. This technology allows for the creation of lightweight, cost-effective parts that are both durable and quick to produce​.

Advanced Robotic Solutions in Aircraft Manufacturing: In April 2022, Companies like KUKA and ABB have been enhancing their robotic systems for assembling aircraft components, significantly improving production speeds and precision. This trend is also seen in the commercial sector, such as Ford's use of 500 robots in their Cologne plant to assist with the construction of electric car bodies​.

Digitalization and Automation in Aerospace Production: In October 2021, Companies like TP Advanced Manufacturing are integrating robotics to streamline material flow in production facilities. These automated systems improve both manufacturing efficiency and safety in the production of aerospace components​.

Robotics for Subsea Inspections: In May 2021, Kawasaki Heavy Industries developed SPICE, the world’s first autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) equipped with a robotic arm. This innovative solution is used for subsea pipeline inspections, showcasing how robotics can enhance operational capabilities in challenging environments​.

