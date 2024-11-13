Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 61 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
13 November 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 November 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|354,800
|911,738,225
|6 November 2024
|1,300
|3,038.02
|3,949,426
|7 November 2024
|1,300
|3,032.44
|3,942,172
|8 November 2024
|1,300
|3,053.12
|3,969,056
|11 November 2024
|1,500
|3,178.48
|4,767,720
|12 November 2024
|1,400
|3,183.21
|4,456,494
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|361,600
|932,823,093
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 415,483 B shares corresponding to 1.92 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 November 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments