ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 61 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

13 November 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 November 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]354,800 911,738,225
6 November 20241,3003,038.023,949,426
7 November 20241,3003,032.443,942,172
8 November 20241,3003,053.123,969,056
11 November 20241,5003,178.484,767,720
12 November 20241,4003,183.214,456,494
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)361,600 932,823,093

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 415,483 B shares corresponding to 1.92 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 November 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2024-61_EN SE-2024-61_Transactions B shares