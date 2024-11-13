Aviv Clinics Unveils Compelling Results on Treatment for Veterans Suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics, one of the most advanced brain health clinics in the world, shares the results of a groundbreaking study revealing a specialized hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol significantly improves symptoms of combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans.

The report, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Veterans Suffering from Combat-associated Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder: A Randomized, Sham-controlled Clinical Trial, was published in The Journal of Psychiatry. The study, which began in 2019 and ended in the summer of 2023, included 98 male IDF veterans diagnosed with combat-associated PTSD, who had not responded to either psychotherapy or psychiatric medications. Participants were divided into two groups: one group received HBOT treatment, breathing pure high-pressure oxygen, while the other went through the same procedure, but received a placebo treatment, breathing regular air. 28 members of each group completed the process and the following evaluation.

Over the course of 60 daily sessions, the HBOT group underwent 90 minutes of 100% oxygen at two atmospheres of pressure, while the sham group received normal air at standard pressure. Both groups were assessed using scientifically validated tools, including the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for Veterans (CAPS-V) and resting-state functional MRI (rsfMRI), before treatment, immediately after, and at a three-month follow-up.

“This study provides compelling evidence that our dedicated HBOT protocol can significantly alleviate PTSD symptoms in veterans,” said Dr. Shai Efrati, Chair of the Medical Advisory board at Aviv Scientific and the director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research. “The observed clinical improvements, coupled with changes in brain connectivity, suggest that HBOT may offer transformative results for patients, especially for those who are suffering from the so-called treatment resistant disorders.”

"The study successfully implemented true sham-controlled methods with effective blinding, enabling us to validate the results with a higher degree of confidence compared to previous studies in the past decade," said Dr. Amir Hadanny, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research at Aviv Scientific. "I hope this will pave the way for real advancements in PTSD treatment."

Results show the HBOT group demonstrated a substantial improvement in CAPS-V scores, with an average reduction of 41%, with scores dropping from 42.57 at baseline to 25.08 at follow-up. Conversely, the sham group exhibited a worsening of PTSD symptoms, with scores increasing from 45.11 at baseline to 49.22 at follow-up. Depression symptoms, measured by the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), also improved significantly in the HBOT group, reinforcing the therapy’s efficacy. Notably, rsfMRI results revealed enhanced connectivity within key brain networks associated with emotional processing and self-awareness in the HBOT group, underscoring the therapy's impact on neuroplasticity.

The study was conducted between February 2020 and July 2023, culminating in strong support for the therapeutic benefits of HBOT for veterans battling PTSD. The findings indicate that hyperbaric oxygen therapy not only improves clinical symptoms of PTSD but also promotes neuroplastic changes in the brain. This research opens the door to new therapeutic avenues for veterans in need of effective treatments for combat-related PTSD.

You can view the full study here. For more information on Aviv Clinics, visit https://aviv-clinics.com.

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is one of the most advanced brain clinics in the world. Aviv delivers a highly effective personalized protocol to enhance performance in the aging brain and body via the Aviv Medical Program. The Aviv team specializes in treating the symptoms of medical conditions including post-concussion syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, stroke, PTSD, long COVID, Lyme disease, fibromyalgia and more. The three-month regimen was developed based on nearly two decades of research and thousands of patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., chair of Aviv Scientific’s medical advisory board and director of the Sagol Center.