Brandt Named as a Liquidator for Truck Leasing Firm’s Fleet Assets

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian trucking industry can look forward to a sudden influx of aggressively priced premium used and reconditioned equipment into the market in the coming months. Brandt Peterbilt, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies, has been appointed to disperse a major portion of the fleet assets of a major Mississauga-based truck leasing firm that filed for bankruptcy protection in late March 2024.

The assets include hundreds of late-model Peterbilt and Kenworth highway tractors, dump trucks, and trailers, including dry vans and reefer units, all inspected and with fresh safeties prior to sale.

“We work hard to deliver complete solutions for our customers, and giving them access to used units on this kind of scale, along with options for asset liquidation, is an important step as we continue to invest for the long term in our truck dealership business. The addition of these units will increase our new and used catalogue to nearly 1300 units – the largest in Canada,” says Brandt’s Chief Operating Officer—Transportation, Neil Marcotte. “This influx of used inventory reflects a core business strategy within our dealership network. It will allow us to grow our used equipment business at an unprecedented rate, better serving our current and future customers while keeping up with the demands of the market.”

Brandt entered the truck market in Fall of 2019 with the acquisition of Camex Equipment in Nisku, Ab. Since then, the company has become one of the most successful providers of new and used trucks in Canada. In the winter of 2021, Brandt became the exclusive Peterbilt dealer for Saskatchewan and primary dealer in Ontario with the acquisition of Cervus Equipment.

Brandt was chosen to disperse these units due to its significant service and support infrastructure and nationwide heavy equipment distribution network, including Canada’s largest Peterbilt truck dealership network, with 19 full-service locations in Saskatchewan and Ontario. The company is a national leader in used equipment sales and support with a decades-long track record in multiple industries.

The equipment is expected to be available for sale this month at Brandt locations in Mississauga, ON; Ayr, ON; Winnipeg, MB; Regina, SK; Saskatoon, SK; Calgary, AB; Edmonton, AB; Vancouver, BC; and Kamloops, BC.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies—headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada—is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6000+ employees and more than 180 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Brandt is one of Canada’s largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

