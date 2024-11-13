Epiq Legal NoticingSM Marks 30-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq celebrates today the 30-year anniversary of its expert notice group by launching Epiq Legal NoticingSM.

The new name for the international legal noticing team better reflects its unified noticing and comprehensive administration services. The group’s prior name, Hilsoft Notifications, will be retained and used as needed.

Unique to the industry, Epiq Legal NoticingSM has a deep bench of recognized experts specializing in designing notice programs that satisfy due process requirements and withstand judicial scrutiny.

“We handle all aspects of noticing for hundreds of cases each year, so we see first-hand how federal and state court judges are paying close attention to notice content and settlement provisions, and we know what judges expect,” said Stephanie Fiereck, Esq., Senior Director of Epiq Legal NoticingSM. “As a result, we are expanding our services for notice review, drafting, and consulting to meet the evolving needs of clients who have increased their reliance on our team.”

Epiq Legal NoticingSM has completed many of the world’s largest and most complex notice programs, with 100 percent having been accepted and approved by the courts. Epiq Legal NoticingSM has filed more than 1,000 expert notice declarations, successfully executed more than 500 Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) mailings, and delivered more than five billion annual digital media impressions.

“For 30 years, clients and judges alike have relied on our exceptional team of legal noticing experts,” said Cameron Azari, Senior Vice President at Epiq and Managing Director of Epiq Legal NoticingSM. “During that time, we’ve seen tremendous change in the industry with the evolution of the media landscape, with increased demand for notice and document drafting, and in judicial scrutiny in all aspects of proposed settlements. No other firm matches our experience and direct oversight of the entire notice process. We remain steadfast in our commitment to continue to invest in our team of legal noticing professionals to ensure our unmatched track record in reaching potential class members.”

Epiq’s experts have managed many of the most significant cases in history, including antitrust, data breach and privacy, consumer, automotive, product liability, personal injury, discrimination, and securities. A few recent cases include:

In re Juul Labs, Inc. Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation 19-md-02913 (N.D. Cal.)

Two settlements totaling $300 million involving JUUL Labs, Inc. and Altria

80 percent of the class was reached

10.7 million email notices and 500,000 postcard notices sent

836 million digital impressions delivered from the media plan

In re Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Privacy Litigation 3:20-cv-02155 (N.D. Cal.)

$85 million privacy settlement

91 percent of the class reached

158 million class members sent notice by email or mail

280 million digital impressions delivered from the media plan

In re Capital One Consumer Data Security Breach Litigation MDL No. 2915, 1:19-md-02915 (E.D. Va.)

$190 million data breach settlement

96 percent of the class reached

93.6 million class members sent notice by email or mail

123.4 million digital impressions delivered from the media plan

