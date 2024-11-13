Fogo de Chão Launches Pro-Athlete “Meat & Greet” Event Series With National Sports Teams

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, launches a new highly anticipated Meat & Greet event series, an immersive opportunity for sports fans and foodies alike to connect with top athletes from major U.S. sports teams. This exclusive series, hosted across select locations nationwide, offers fans the chance to engage one-on-one with their favorite athletes, sharing conversations and capturing memorable photos. As guests savor expertly crafted cocktails and fire-roasted favorites, they’ll enjoy an all-encompassing experience celebrating the best of sports and culinary discovery. For guests unable to attend in person, Fogo will also bring the action home through a dynamic social media video series. Tune in for candid athlete conversations covering life on and off the court, with insider tips on how they indulge in their favorites at Fogo.

The first event in the series kicks off at Fogo de Chão’s Brooklyn location on Wednesday, November 20th at 7:00 pm ET, with special appearances from professional Brooklyn basketball players Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, Shake Milton and Ziaire Williams. The event offers guests the exclusive chance to mingle and take photos with the professional Brooklyn athletes while enjoying signature cocktails like the Caipirinha at Bar Fogo. Guests can also indulge in Bar Fogo’s elevated appetizers including the Caviar Brioche and Filet Mignon Board while mingling with the players and other attendees.

RSVPs for each event are limited to the first 100 people who sign up. Guests looking to reserve their spot for the exclusive opportunity to engage with Brooklyn athletes can do so at the link here.

“As a brand that’s deeply engrained in the communities we serve, we can’t wait to connect our guests with local professional athletes over the immersive dining experience they already know and love,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “Our Meat & Greet series is an amazing way to ignite local spirit by bringing guests together with hometown sports heroes over the culinary journey that has connected us for years.”

Additional Meat & Greet stops in major U.S. markets will be announced later this year. For more information about Fogo de Chão, its Meat & Greet series, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

