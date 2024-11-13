SRS Real Estate Partners Adds Commercial Real Estate Veteran Chris Stewart to Bolster Owner Services in Florida

Dallas, TX, United States, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is strengthening its Florida team with the addition of Chris Stewart, who has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President in Tampa. Stewart will focus on expanding SRS’ owner services platform throughout Florida.

With nearly 20 years of experience working with REITs and institutional investors, Stewart brings extensive expertise in project leasing to SRS. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Executive Vice President at PEBB Enterprises, where he oversaw leasing for a diverse portfolio of 3 million square feet of retail and office space.

"Florida continues to be a top priority market for us, and Chris’ relationships and project leasing expertise is a great complement to our strong tenant rep and capital markets teams throughout the state,” said SRS President Garrett Colburn. "With his proven record of success and extensive network in Florida, Chris will be instrumental in expanding our owner services platform in the region.”

“SRS has a strong reputation around the country and it’s the perfect cultural fit for me,” said Stewart. “The firm has a national reach coupled with a boutique feel that provides a unique opportunity to create exceptional results for our clients.”

Stewart is a graduate of Florida State University. He is an active member of the commercial real estate community, serving on the FSU TRENDS Conference Committee for over six years and as a member of ICSC. He also serves on the board of his local Little League and as an avid supporter of the Kyle Pease Foundation.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas with 29 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

