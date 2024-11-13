Movember Canada’s 2024 Partnerships Roster Has Something for Everyone

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all golfers, shoppers, foodies, gym goers, hockey fans and more! Movember is excited to share the many different partnerships activating throughout Canada this month. We’re very grateful for each partner’s support to help change the face of men’s health by raising funds and awareness for Movember. Read on to see which you’ll be participating in.

Edmonton Oilers Are hosting the second annual Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday, November 23 where Movember will be a beneficiary of the 50/50 draw.

Stuart Skinner has also joined in the fun by collaborating with Movember on a limited-edition t-shirt where all funds will go to Movember. Shop here, while supplies last.



Full Wedge This week Full Wedge launched its exclusive Movember merch drop where 15% of sales will go to Movember. Shop here!



Pringles On November 14 starting at 11am EST, Pringles will begin running its “Top-Up” incentive and add $25 to all Individual or Team Mo Space donations of $50 and above. The incentive will run until $50K in Top-Ups is reached or until November 18 at 2am EST. See Terms and Conditions here.

Pringles is also promoting the Movember Conversations tool through different content drivers during the month.



Golf Town From November 9-24 Golf Town is raising awareness across all store locations by encouraging donations through the Golf Town x Movember Closest to The Pin Challenge. Donate to their Mo Space here and head in store to take a swing for your chance to win a stay and play at Cabot Cape Breton.



Amazon Until November 30 Amazon will be promoting a Movember landing page where a portion of select product sales will go to Movember.



Tommy Guns Launched its Cuts 4 Nuts program where guests can add a donation to Movember to their total when they check out.

Not active in Quebec.



Supplement King Is running its Supplement King Challenge where they are fundraising online and in-store with their 100 stores and community members. Join their challenge today!

They are also running a "MOVE Month” Push-Up Challenge at all stores throughout the month

Not active in Quebec.



For the 14th year is selling Movember Mixed Nuts, Epic Cookie, and Kumato Tomatoes with a percentage of proceeds coming back to Movember.

Ontario only.

year is selling Movember Mixed Nuts, Epic Cookie, and Kumato Tomatoes with a percentage of proceeds coming back to Movember. Ontario only.



L’Oreal Men Expert Is running a promotion where $1 from every “Men EXpert” product will be donated to Movember, up to $25K.

Quebec only.



Shop Santé Is running its Shop Sante Challenge where they are fundraising online and in-store with 37 of their locations and community members. Join their challenge today!

They are selling custom Movember stickers with proceeds going to Movember and have a donation option at check out.



About Movember

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne, Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men’s health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life – sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men’s health issues.

Since 2003, this trailblazing charity has challenged the status quo, shaken up men’s health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. Thanks to their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men’s health. These critical funds have powered more than 1,300 men’s health projects worldwide, from pioneering biomedical research to developing some of the largest prostate cancer registries globally. Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has advocated for the early recognition of mental health issues and improved clinician responses to men in distress. By fostering better social connections and educating men and their supporters, Movember hopes to ensure that more men know how to act when mental health challenges arise.

Movember is committed to advancing new research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviours, and advocating for inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare that caters to the unique needs of men, women, and gender-diverse individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. In doing so, they hope to forge a future where barriers to healthy living are overcome, stigmas are removed, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to live a long, healthy life. By improving men’s health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society.

To learn more, please visit Movember.com

