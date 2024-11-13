BondWave Acquires Bitvore’s Fixed Income Data Analytics Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Bitvore’s Fixed Income Data Analytics business. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Bitvore is a leading AI company that provides some of the world’s largest financial institutions with unique business insights from unstructured data. Bitvore’s Fixed Income Data Analytics service leverages AI and machine learning technologies to sort through thousands of public news and other sources to provide targeted material data to investors in municipal bonds, providing additional transparency, and allowing users to make more informed investment decisions.

The acquisition of Bitvore’s Fixed Income Data Analytics service further underscores BondWave’s commitment to expanding its fixed income data and analytics platform, Effi®, by leveraging advanced data science to drive unique investment insights and support critical regulatory requirements.

“The BondWave team has long admired Bitvore for its effectiveness in providing unprecedented business insights from unstructured data, especially its curated and targeted municipal data service linked to municipal obligors and CUSIPs,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “Working together, we will enhance Bitvore’s Fixed Income Data Analytics capabilities through integration with our state-of-the-art Effi platform to provide users with enhanced transparency and further support our mission and vision as a firm.”

“The Bitvore team is excited to combine forces with a world-class company to continue to deliver high-value data services to the financial industry,” said David Mandel, Chairman and Co-Founder of Bitvore. “Adding the Bitvore data services to the BondWave technology suite will provide the market with unique, high value data to the fixed income market.”

Founded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of users including traders, compliance professionals, and RIAs from the smallest to the largest firms in the industry who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates.

Effi®, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction. Capabilities include portfolio analytics and reporting, custom alerts, and proposal generation, as well as tools that support best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up monitoring and disclosure on both a pre- and post-trade basis. BondWave leverages advanced technologies and data science to develop proprietary data sets that fuel our innovative solutions.

For more information, please visit bondwave.com

