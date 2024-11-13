ProSearch Expands Legal Document Review Offerings with eDiscovery AI Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, and eDiscovery AI, an advanced AI-powered solution provider, announce their new partnership. As part of their agreement, eDiscovery AI’s leading artificial intelligence technology will be leveraged with ProSearch’s expertise in managing data and discovery workflows to increase the efficiency and precision of the document review process.

The eDiscovery AI technology offers numerous features, including automating initial reviews, conducting quality control, handling multilanguage documents, finessing complex privilege reviews, identifying personally identifiable information, and expediting image and audio review and cybersecurity breach response.

ProSearch’s discovery review services use innovative solutions in AI and data science to address the increasing complexity and cost of legal discovery, a model that extends the company’s highly regarded approach to aggressive reduction in review volumes and offers valuable insights to accelerate discovery.

“We are thrilled to partner with ProSearch, a company widely recognized for delivering exceptional quality and innovation,” says Jim Sullivan, CEO and founder of eDiscovery AI. “Partnering with ProSearch enables us to collaborate with its talented team of experts to provide clients an unmatched solution for generative AI-powered document review.”

“eDiscovery AI is the latest cutting-edge solution added to the arsenal of tools and workflows we employ to address the complexity and cost of legal review and another step in delivering a comprehensive AI solution to our clients,” says Joe Pirrotta, director of review services and AI innovation committee chair at ProSearch. “We’re excited to leverage this technology to further streamline critical aspects of document review, including relevance determination, privilege identification, PII detection, and more.”

By partnering with eDiscovery AI to supplement its homegrown solutions, ProSearch is providing clients with a defensible technology strategy that leverages the right tool to solve each unique data challenge. The partnership is the latest expansion of the ProSearch suite of solutions aimed at taking advantage of the industry’s newest and best technology to continually improve outcomes for its discovery services clients.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

About eDiscovery AI

At the forefront of legal technology, eDiscovery AI provides generative AI-powered solutions to streamline and optimize the document review process. The eDiscovery AI mission is to empower eDiscovery with advanced AI-powered solutions that maximize efficiency, enhance accuracy, and improve cost-effectiveness. The eDiscovery AI suite of solutions – Relevance, Privilege, and PII Detect – deliver industry-leading features, speed, and accuracy. Together with our legal service provider partners, eDiscovery AI is dedicated to delivering advanced AI technology with expert guidance to help users navigate the evolving landscape of legal technology. We measure our success by our partners’ success. Learn more at eDiscoveryAI.com.

