UnitedLex Expands Global Trademark and Brand Protection Services with New Anti-Counterfeiting and Anti-Lookalike Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the expansion of its trademark and brand protection services with the addition of anti-counterfeiting and anti-lookalike capabilities. These enhanced services enable organizations to protect their intellectual property and brand reputation from counterfeiters and bad actors worldwide, including in high-risk regions such as China, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

According to UnitedLex’s 2024 IP Impact Study: Trends in Benchmarking Value , resource constraints remain a top challenge for both law firms (57%) and corporations (45%) managing and enforcing trademark rights. UnitedLex’s expanded IP protection services offer a start-to-finish approach to monitor, identify, investigate, and enforce actions against counterfeiters. With these capabilities, brand owners can eliminate the costly and time-consuming burden of managing investigators, customs/border authorities, and local enforcement, allowing them to focus on scaling their IP rights and expansion into new markets.

“Counterfeit networks are increasingly sophisticated and widespread. UnitedLex is committed to providing world-class trademark and brand protection services that help brand owners combat this threat,” said Steve Schley, EVP, Intellectual Property at UnitedLex . “By extending our reach and leveraging our global network, we are not only helping our clients protect their brands but also maximize the recovery of lost revenue.”

In addition to trademark prosecution support and brand and trademark monitoring, UnitedLex performs on-the-ground search, seizures, and raids, with an 85% success rate, as part of its global infringement management and support services. Enforcement support, including cease-and-desist letter preparation and takedown notices, results in 1,000 infringing product listings taken down every month.

