Academic Labs, the Pioneering Crypto Platform Achieves a $300M at Its ICO

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving world of crypto, a new player has emerged: Academic Labs, a pioneering crypto platform that has achieved a $300 million valuation at its initial coin listing (ICO).





The timing AAX's initial coin offering (ICO) on November 11 (1111- a lucky outstanding number) is impeccable. Kingston Kwek, founder of AAX, one of the pioneer cryptocurrency entrepreneurs from Singapore, the journey from 0 to $300 million is an impressive start, but it's just the beginning of a multi year long expansion. On the benchmark entry price at $300 million market capitalization, the target market cap will be at least a $500-900 million- if the bull of 2025 is big.

AAX as the Token Symbol

Just before the platform's official launch in January 2024, Kwek made a bold move to rebrand the native token from $ACAD to $AAX – representing Achieve, Accomplish, Web3 (X). Following the rebranding, Academic Labs onboarded an additional 20,000 users and 3,000 daily active learners in its first week, and growing to 100,000 community members by April, and 250,000 community members today.

As the crypto market regained momentum in October, Kwek launched Wealth Academy, a trading education platform designed to enhance the utility of $AAX and expand the Academic Labs ecosystem. Following AAX's listing in November, Kwek announced partnerships with notable GameFi and SocialFi ecosystems, paving the way for a more engaging and community-driven future.

What's Next in the Future

Listing on Korean exchanges will be a key priority for Aax going forward, as that will immediate ramp up the trading volumes. The plan will to first ramp up Aax's presence among the crypto communities in Korea through marketing efforts for it to first to list on the mid-tier Korean exchanges, followed by Upbit or Bithumb the bigger exchanges.

About the Founder Kingston Kwek

At the helm of this promising crypto venture is Kingston Kwek, a Millennial-generation entrepreneur with a vision to revolutionize education through blockchain technology. Kingston Kwek's journey to becoming a crypto entrepreneur began with a strong business background. Coming from a family of well-respected business owners spanning many generations, Kwek was exposed to the business talk from a very young age during family meals on a daily basis. His education at the Wharton school of Business, U.Penn and Columbia University further equipped him with the knowledge and networks to succeed as a successful crypto entrepreneur and tech investor.

Recognizing the massive potential of crypto and its disruptive technology to transform internet products and empower users, Kwek participated actively in various DAOs and invested in a couple of crypto projects over the next few years. By 2023, Kwek was ready to turn his vision into reality. He partnered with Terry Tan, an experienced entrepreneur and guest lecturer in finance at universities in the UK and Singapore, to co-found Academic Labs. Their goal was simple yet ambitious: to create a learn-to-earn platform that would incentivize and democratize education globally. Under Kwek's guidance as Chief Visionary Officer, Academic Labs quickly gained traction. Within five months of releasing their whitepaper, the team had attracted over 50,000 community members and secured cornerstone investments from notable VCs.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is the first EduFi ecosystem to enhance personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills on Solana. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together.

