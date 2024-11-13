Agricultural Surfactants Industry Outlook, 2025-2030: A Forecasted $2+ Billion Global Market

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Surfactants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural surfactants market size is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. An increase in the world population is fostering the demand for food, which is propelling the growth of the industry.
Agricultural Surfactants Market Report Highlights
- The anionic type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to product properties, such as increasing the efficiency of pesticides, and applicability across the agrochemicals industry
- The herbicides application segment dominated the industry in 2024 owing to the high preference for herbicides in agriculture. The insecticides segment is likely to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period
- Based on substrate, the synthetic segment is expected to dominate the industry by 2030 owing to the demand for pesticides in farming
- Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the high population worldwide. The fruits & vegetables segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising health awareness among consumers
The leading players in the Agricultural Surfactants market include:
- Clariant
- Evonik Industries AG
- Dow
- DuPont
- Solvay
- Bayer AG
- Nufarm
- Huntsman International LLC
- Croda International PLC
- Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC
- Stepan Company
- Wilbur-Ellis Holding, Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|103
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
