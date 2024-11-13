Harvesting Robot Market Set to Surpass Valuation of US$ 4,815.3 Million By 2032 | Prompt Adoption of Fully Autonomous Harvesting Robot to Change the Market Face Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global harvesting robot market is anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 4,815.3 million by 2032 from US$ 853.93 Mn in 2023 at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The harvesting robot market is experiencing rapid evolution, underpinned by technological advancements and pressing agricultural demands. As of 2023, the global agricultural robotics market is estimated to be valued at around $12.5 billion, according to research from Allied Market Research. This expansion is largely driven by the automation imperative in agriculture, a response to significant labor shortages. In the European Union, the number of seasonal farmworkers has dipped by 20,000 annually over recent years, while in California, farms face a shortfall of 10,000 laborers during peak harvest seasons, as reported by industry sources. The global labor crisis is further exacerbated by aging farming populations, with the average farmer in the EU now over 55 years old, signaling an ongoing decline in available workforce.

Parallel to these challenges, the integration of smart technologies like IoT is transforming the landscape of harvesting operations, enabling unprecedented levels of efficiency and precision. By 2023, the number of IoT-enabled devices in agriculture has climbed to 120 million globally, facilitating enhanced monitoring and data-driven decision-making. In the Netherlands, over 3,000 farms have adopted IoT technology to manage crops more effectively, leading to increased productivity gains worth approximately €4 billion annually. The rise in IoT applications is evident in the U.S. as well, where agricultural IoT investments topped $1 billion this year, highlighting the technology's critical role in modernizing farming practices and supporting robotic harvesting systems.

Leading the charge in harvesting robot market are top-performing machines like the Abundant Robotics' Apple Harvester, which can pick up to 10,000 apples per hour, and the SwagBot from Agerris, designed for multipurpose farm tasks across 200 pilot farms in Australia. The Fendt Xaver, a swarm robot that operates in Germany, is gaining traction for its ability to plant seeds with precision over large fields. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the LettuceBot by Blue River Technology has processed over 70,000 acres of lettuce fields, significantly reducing the need for manual labor. These innovations, coupled with growing investments totaling over $2 billion in agritech startups in 2023, underscore a transformative shift towards automation, setting the stage for a future where harvesting robots are integral to global agricultural strategies.

Key Findings in Harvesting Robot Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 4,815.3 Million CAGR 21.2% Largest Region (2023) Europe (40.3%) By Robot Type Semi-Autonomous (59.8%) By Harvesting Type Fruit Harvesting (35.8%) By Application Outdoor (57.2%) Top Drivers Increasing demand for sustainable agriculture and efficient resource management in farming.

Rising labor shortages and the need for automated agricultural solutions worldwide.

Advancements in AI and machine learning technologies for enhanced crop harvesting. Top Trends Integration of IoT devices for real-time data collection in harvesting operations.

Adoption of autonomous vehicles and drones to streamline agricultural processes.

Development of multifunctional robots capable of performing diverse agricultural tasks. Top Challenges High initial investment costs hindering widespread adoption of robotic technologies.

Technical limitations in handling diverse crop types and varying conditions.

Rapid Adoption and Deployment of Fully Autonomous Harvesting Robot to Change the Market Face

Fully autonomous robots in the harvesting robot market are revolutionizing agriculture by enhancing efficiency and addressing labor shortages. This growth is fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies. In 2023, the market for agricultural robots was valued at approximately $7.9 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2033. The rising demand for sustainable farming practices and precision agriculture techniques are also contributing to this surge. Key factors enabling this growth include improved accuracy in crop recognition and yield prediction, supported by data analytics which are crucial for optimal resource management.

Leading providers in this harvesting robot market include companies like John Deere, with its See & Spray technology, and Blue River Technology, which offers precision weed control. Another notable player is Agrobot, known for its strawberry-picking robots that use AI for fruit recognition. These companies are capitalizing on the increasing need for automation in farming, which is driven by the 70% rise in global food demand projected by 2050. Popular types of fully autonomous robots include fruit-picking robots, autonomous tractors, and drones for monitoring crops. These robots often feature advanced vision systems and GPS technology, making them indispensable for modern farming.

The pricing of these robots varies widely depending on their capabilities and features, ranging from $5,000 for basic models to over $100,000 for advanced multifunctional machines across the global harvesting robot market. Key end users include large-scale commercial farms, which account for 60% of the purchases, while small and medium-sized farms are increasingly adopting these technologies to remain competitive. The adoption rate among farms in North America and Europe stands at around 25%, showcasing a growing global acceptance. Furthermore, the integration of IoT in agriculture is predicted to increase by 20% annually, further driving the deployment of autonomous robots in the industry.

Unstoppable Rise of High-Tech Greenhouse Harvesting Robots

In the realm of greenhouse applications, several major harvesting robots are making significant impacts due to their precision and efficiency. Companies like Iron Ox, Root AI, and MetoMotion are at the forefront of this indoor agricultural revolution. Iron Ox, for instance, utilizes autonomous robots to monitor and harvest crops in high-tech greenhouses, optimizing the growth cycle of leafy greens and herbs in the harvesting robot market. Root AI, known for its Virgo robot, specializes in harvesting delicate crops like tomatoes, which require gentle handling to prevent damage. MetoMotion’s GRoW robot provides a comprehensive solution for greenhouse operations, capable of performing tasks such as harvesting, de-leafing, and pruning.

The increasing use of robots in greenhouses stems from the demand for higher yield and efficiency in controlled environments. Greenhouses, which account for around 500,000 acres globally, are ideal for growing high-value crops such as tomatoes, peppers, and strawberries. These crops, known for their profitability and consumer demand, benefit immensely from the precision and consistency offered by robotic harvesting. In 2023, the market size for indoor farming, including robotic solutions, reached $25 billion, driven by the growing emphasis on sustainable and efficient food production. Approximately 3,000 units of greenhouse-specific robots were sold last year in the harvesting robot market, indicating a clear trend toward automation in these controlled environments.

Looking forward, the opportunity for greenhouse harvesting robots is substantial, driven by advancements in AI and machine learning that enhance their capabilities. With an expected investment surge of $1.5 billion over the next five years, companies are focusing on improving the adaptability and multifunctionality of these robots. As urban agriculture continues to rise, with over 800 urban farms now in operation, the demand for efficient harvesting solutions will grow. This trend is supported by the increasing consumer preference for locally sourced produce, with urban areas consuming roughly 60 million tons of produce annually.

Asia Pacific is Well-Position to Witness Most Robust Growth in Harvesting Robot Market, Set to Remain the Most Lucrative Region

Asia Pacific is poised to lead a monumental shift in agriculture through the rapid expansion of the harvesting robot market. This explosive growth is fueled by the region's escalating population and the pressing need to enhance agricultural productivity. For instance, China invested over $2.5 million in agricultural robotics in 2023, aiming to modernize its vast farming sector and address chronic labor shortages. Similarly, Japan allocated $900 million towards developing advanced harvesting robots, reflecting a national commitment to precision agriculture and technological innovation.

The deployment of harvesting robot across Asia Pacific has accelerated dramatically. In 2023, more than 80,000 harvesting robots were operational in the region, marking a significant increase from previous years in the harvesting robot market. India's agricultural robotics market reached $500 million in 2023 and is expected to more than double by 2026, driven by supportive government policies and rapid technological adoption. The region faces an anticipated surge in food demand, with an additional 70 million tons required by 2030, intensifying the need for efficient and scalable harvesting solutions. Investment in agri-tech startups has reached unprecedented levels, with over $4 billion invested in 2023 alone. Furthermore, a staggering agricultural labor shortage of approximately 3 million workers is propelling the transition towards automation and robotics.

Prominent examples highlight this dynamic growth of the harvesting robot market. XAG, a leading Chinese company, has deployed upwards of 50,000 agricultural drones and robots by 2023, providing services ranging from harvesting to crop protection. In Japan, Shibuya Seiki introduced a cutting-edge robotic lettuce harvester capable of operating 24 hours a day, significantly reducing labor costs and increasing efficiency. Robotics Plus from Australia launched an autonomous kiwifruit picker in 2023, enhancing harvesting efficiency by 40% and showcasing the region's innovative capabilities. South Korea's Doosan Robotics unveiled a rice-harvesting robot aiming to automate key agricultural processes and mitigate labor deficiencies, with plans to commercialize it widely by 2025.

Global Harvesting Robot Market Key Players:

Agrobot

Dogtooth Technologies Limited

FFRobotics

Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Harvest Automation

HARVEST CROO

Other Prominent Players

Tomato Harvester Companies

CERESCON B.V.

Panasonic

Energid Technologies Corporation

Four Growers

Metomotion

Root Al, Inc.

Tortuga Agriculture Technologies, Inc.

Appharvest

Inaho Inc.

Denso Design

Xihelm

Certhon Harvest Robot

Squse

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Robot Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

By Harvesting Type

Fruit Harvesting

Vegetable Harvesting Leafy Vegetables Pumpkin Lettuce Cabbage Others

Fruit Vegetables Tomato Cucumber Okra Others

Seed Vegetables Egusi Melon Ito Melon Others

Root Vegetables Sweet Potato Irish Potato Carrot Raddish Others

Spices Chilli Pepper Garlic Basil Others

Grain Harvesting

Others

By Application

Outdoor Agriculture

Greenhouse Agriculture

By Vegetable Harvesting Application

Outdoor Agriculture Leafy Vegetables Pumpkin Lettuce Cabbage Others

Fruit Vegetables Tomato Cucumber Okra Others

Seed Vegetables Egusi Melo Ito Melon Others

Root Vegetables Sweet Potato Irish Potato Carrot Raddish Others

Spices Chilli Pepper Garlic Basil Others Greenhouse Agriculture

Leafy Vegetables Pumpkin Lettuce Cabbage Others

Fruit Vegetables Tomato Cucumber Okra Others

Seed Vegetables Egusi Melon Ito Melon Others

Root Vegetables Sweet Potato Irish Potato Carrot Raddish Others

Spices Chilli Pepper Garlic Basil Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

