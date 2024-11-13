India Isobutyl Benzene Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2030: Growing Demand from Fragrance and Perfume Industry Propels Growth

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Isobutyl Benzene Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Isobutyl Benzene Market achieved a total market volume of 6.91 thousand Metric Tonnes in 2024 and is poised for strong growth in the forecast period, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.35% through 2030.

The burgeoning industrial base in India, coupled with the rising demand for specialty chemicals, has propelled notable growth in the Indian isobutyl benzene market. This growth is particularly driven by its vital function as a primary raw material in antioxidant manufacturing, notably for applications in plastics and rubber industries. With the expansion of India's manufacturing sectors, the demand for isobutyl benzene has surged, underscoring its essential role in industrial processes.







Isobutyl benzene is instrumental in producing specialty chemicals like agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, further bolstering market expansion. As the specialty chemicals sector continues to grow, so does the need for isobutyl benzene, highlighting its versatility and significance across diverse industrial domains. In the cosmetic and personal care industry, isobutyl benzene is indispensable for fragrance and perfume production. The sector's expansion, driven by heightened consumer demand, is expected to sustain the growth trajectory of isobutyl benzene usage.



Challenges associated with the safety risks posed by isobutyl benzene, particularly its flammability during transportation and handling, necessitate strict adherence to safety protocols. Moreover, environmental considerations, including emissions and waste disposal, underscore the importance of regulatory compliance and responsible practices in isobutyl benzene production and usage. To address these challenges, the industry is increasingly focusing on adopting green and sustainable practices in isobutyl benzene production. This includes exploring cleaner production methods and developing biodegradable antioxidants. These efforts align with emerging trends towards environmental consciousness and sustainable manufacturing practices.



Looking ahead, the Indian isobutyl benzene market is poised to sustain its positive trajectory, supported by the growth of manufacturing, specialty chemicals, and cosmetics sectors in India. The industry's adaptation to emerging trends, particularly in green production and biodegradable antioxidants, will further reinforce its significance in India's chemical and manufacturing landscape. Historically, the Indian market lacked substantial manufacturers for butyl phenols, including IBB. Previous attempts by several companies to produce these chemicals were hindered by constraints such as limited production scale and raw material supply issues, rendering their operations economically unviable.



This gap in the market presented an import substitution opportunity, whereas few players such as Vinati Organics has effectively capitalized on. Vinati Organics is investing in expanding its production capacity for that company has developed a new facility with a capacity of 39,000 MTPA for butyl phenols, which includes IBB. This project, with an investment of approximately Rs 1.5 billion, is expected to generate revenue potential of Rs 2.0 billion and commissioned in FY20E.

Vinati Organics stands as the world's leading manufacturer of Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid (ATBS), commanding a 65% global market share in these product categories. The company exports approximately 75% of its production and serves a diverse customer base of around 300 clients. Major global chemical manufacturers, including Dow Chemical, BASF, and Ecolab, are key clients, underscoring VOL's significant role in the global chemical supply chain.





Segmental Insights

Type Insights



Based on the type, the industrial grade segment emerged as the dominant segement in the Indian market for Isobutyl Benzene in 2024. The dominance of the industrial grade segment can be attributed to the versatile and critical uses of Isobutyl Benzene in industrial processes. Isobutyl Benzene is known for its reliability, consistency, and high quality, making it an indispensable component in various industrial applications, such as the production of chemicals, solvents, and lubricants.



India's growing industrial and manufacturing sectors have significantly driven the demand for Isobutyl Benzene, reinforcing the prominence of this segment. The segment's dominance is further underscored by the fact that industrial grade Isobutyl Benzene aligns with the nation's growing focus on industrial processes that prioritize product quality, efficiency, and innovation.



End User Insights



Based on the end-use industry, the chemical segment is projected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The dominance of the chemical segment can be attributed to the versatile and critical uses of Isobutyl Benzene in chemical processes. Isobutyl Benzene is a key ingredient in the production of various chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. Its reliability, consistency, and high purity make it an indispensable component in these applications.

India's growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as the increasing demand for high-quality chemicals, have significantly driven the demand for Isobutyl Benzene, reinforcing the prominence of this segment. The segment's dominance is further underscored by the fact that Isobutyl Benzene is essential for various chemical manufacturing processes, and its use aligns with the nation's growing focus on high-quality, efficient, and innovative chemical production.



Regional Insights



Based on the region, the dominance of the Western region in the Indian Isobutyl Benzene market is a result of its industrial diversity, well-established infrastructure, strategic advantages, and its focus on sustainable and high-quality chemical manufacturing. This dominance is expected to persist as the region continues to thrive in various chemical and pharmaceutical sectors and as the demand for high-quality chemicals remains on the rise. The primary reasons for the Western region's dominance is its industrial strength and the presence of significant chemical manufacturing sectors.



States like Gujarat and Maharashtra in the Western region are home to a substantial number of manufacturing facilities that rely on Isobutyl Benzene for various applications within the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The region's well-established industrial infrastructure, research and development facilities, and a conducive environment for chemical manufacturing have played a pivotal role in its prominence.

The Western region's strategic location and access to major ports make it a hub for the import and distribution of chemicals like Isobutyl Benzene, serving industries not only within the region but also across the country. The Western region's proactive approach to environmental regulations and its commitment to sustainable and high-quality production processes have also driven the demand for Isobutyl Benzene, particularly in industries that prioritize eco-friendly and efficient chemical production.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 6.91 Thousand Metric Tonnes Forecasted Market Value by 2030 8.44 Thousand Metric Tonnes Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered India

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

AksharChemIndia

Meru Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Arihant Chemicals

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited

Sanjay Chemicals

Vinati Organics Limited

Elchemy (Bizinbiz Technologies Private Limited)

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOLCP)

India Isobutyl Benzene Market, By Type:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Bio Grade

India Isobutyl Benzene Market, By Application:

Surfactant

Analgesic

Ibuprofen

Anti-inflammatory

Painkillers

Feedstock

Fragrance

Others

India Isobutyl Benzene Market, By End User :

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Industrial

Others

India Isobutyl Benzene Market, By Region:

West India

North India

South India

East India

