BlackLine Welcomes Philippe Omer Decugis as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced the appointment of Philippe Omer Decugis as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe. With over 20 years of experience in technology and financial services, Philippe will lead BlackLine's European operations, bringing his deep expertise to accelerate growth, foster innovation, and enhance customer success throughout the region.

Philippe’s proven leadership and experience in global sales, most recently at Salesforce and SAP, give him a robust foundation to guide BlackLine’s European team. His strategic focus will include expanding BlackLine’s regional presence, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional outcomes for customers. As a seasoned executive, Philippe’s ability to blend operational excellence with a customer-centric approach positions him to unlock significant opportunities in Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Philippe to BlackLine at a pivotal time in our journey," said Owen Ryan, CEO and Chairman at BlackLine. "His leadership in driving large-scale sales operations and his deep understanding of the Office of the CFO will be invaluable as we continue our global expansion. We are confident his contributions will enhance our leadership in the European market and deliver even greater value to our customers."

In his new role, Philippe will oversee BlackLine’s strategic initiatives in Europe, deepen relationships with key partners, and drive the adoption of BlackLine’s robust suite of solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in helping enterprises optimize their financial operations and achieve transformational results.

"I am excited to join BlackLine and work with such a talented and forward-thinking team," said Philippe. "BlackLine's mission to empower CFOs with future-ready financial operations, coupled with its innovative technology and customer-first mindset, aligns with my experience and values. I look forward to driving continued growth in Europe and delivering the outstanding results BlackLine’s customers have come to expect."

