Pet Boarding Services Industry Research Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - A Place for Rover, Holidog.com, Fetch! Pet Care, Swifto, Camp Bow Wow & More

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Boarding Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), Service Type (Long term, Short Term), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet boarding services market size is expected to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.59% from 2025 to 2030.

Increasing pet companionship rates and pet humanization trends in developed and developing countries, growing pet industry expenditures, rising awareness among pet owners about affordable pet boarding services, and growing popularity of dog daycare centers are some of the factors that are driving the market growth. Increasing initiatives by key players are further supporting the growth.







The overall population of pets across the globe has also increased. According to The American Veterinary Medical Association report of November 2021, the companion animal population increased significantly from the year 2016 to 2020. In addition, the 2023-2024 survey report published by American Pet Products Association estimated that 65.1 million households in the U.S. own dogs and 46.5 million households own cats. The FEDIAF 2022 report suggested that the region had 113.6 million cats and 92.9 million dogs as of 2021. Thus, the constantly rising pet population and growing adoption of dogs and cats are the key factors driving the market growth.

In addition, agreements and expansion activities implemented by major players are boosting market growth. In March 2022, Dogtopia secured the largest franchise agreement that was going to add approximately 60 new locations across the U.S. over the next few years.



Pet Boarding Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of pet type, the dog segment dominated the market for pet boarding services with the largest revenue share of over 81.22% in 2024. This is attributed to the adoption of boarding services for canine breeds, coupled with their growing population in developed countries

The short term segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period. Short-term pet boarding services are often the most adopted and preferred option as they are comparatively more in demand and allow the owner to leave their pets under professional care during the daytime

The North America pet boarding services market held the largest revenue share of 41.88% of the global market in 2024. This substantial share is owing to the presence of a large pet population with respectively high expenditure on pet services

The market is competitive and largely fragmented with the presence of a significant number of small- to large-scale pet boarding service providers

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Pet Boarding Services market include:

A Place for Rover, Inc.

Holidog.com

Fetch! Pet Care

Swifto Inc.

Camp Bow Wow

PetSmart LLC

PARADISE 4 PAWS

PetBacker

We Love Pets

Dogtopia Enterprises

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82pom5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment