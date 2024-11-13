Indian Lingerie Market Predicted to Double in Value by 2030, Says Latest Industry Report

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Lingerie Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Indian Lingerie Market is experiencing profound growth, driven by urbanization, changing demographics, and increasing fashion consciousness. As the nation's middle class expands along with personal disposable incomes, a clear trend toward quality and branded lingerie products has emerged. The market's compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 11.20%, promising a rise from USD 5.06 billion in 2024 to an expected USD 9.57 billion by 2030.

E-commerce Catalyzing Expansion



A key factor in this remarkable market growth is the surge in e-commerce, which has made lingerie more accessible across India, even in remote locations. The pandemic-induced surge in digitalization has brought forward the e-commerce timeline by 12 to 24 months, opening new windows of opportunity for both existing players and new entrants in the market. This digital transformation has created an environment where lingerie brands strive to forge strong customer relations, leverage personalized experiences, and understand consumer preferences more accurately.

Consumer Trends Enhancing Market Dynamics



Presently, the Indian market is displaying growing preferences for comfort and functionality. Consumers are increasingly selecting lingerie that provides a seamless blend of support, style, and comfort. The emergence of size inclusivity, diverse offerings, and sustainable practices are playing a significant role in guiding consumer choices. Moreover, brands are keen on catering to these needs by expanding their product portfolios and introducing innovative designs and materials, revealing an undercurrent of dynamic adaptation to changing market requirements.

Challenges and Strategic Insights



Nevertheless, the market faces its share of challenges. Cultural sensitivities and taboos pertaining to lingerie shopping, the overarching issue of price sensitivity, and infrastructure and distribution hurdles effectively moderate market potential. Brands and retailers are adopting smart strategies, such as targeted marketing and robust distribution networks, to overcome these barriers and capitalize on the burgeoning demand within this sector.

Regional Market Highlights



Among different regions, the northern segment of India exhibits strong market dominance, supported by a combination of higher disposable incomes, heightened fashion awareness, and developed retail infrastructure. The region's urban centers are increasingly contributing to market expansion, reflecting a blend of consumer demand and strategic brand placement. This significant growth in the Indian lingerie market highlights the culmination of shifting consumer behaviors, technological advancements, and market players' strategic initiatives. The comprehensive analysis of the market sheds light on the potential trajectory of this sector and its key drivers, segments, and trends shaping its future.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered India





Some of the key companies profiled in this India Lingerie Market report include:

Page Industries Ltd

Triumph International (India) Private Limited

Lovable Lingerie Ltd.

Lux Industries Limited

Modenik Lifestyle Private Limited (Enamor)

Reliance Retail Limited (Zivame)

Wacoal India

Victoria’s Secret & Co.

INTIMI India Limited (Amante)

Purple Panda Fashion Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9egej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment