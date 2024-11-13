Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market Report 2024-2029: Surge in Demand for Treatments Amidst Improving Medical Infrastructure, Societal Acceptance and Awareness Grow Among Couples

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market was valued at USD 141.40 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.46% through 2029

The Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is being driven by several key factors contributing to its growth. Increasing awareness and acceptance of IVF procedures among Vietnamese couples, coupled with rising infertility rates due to factors such as delayed parenthood, lifestyle changes, and environmental influences, are significant drivers.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of advanced medical technologies in urban centers further enhance accessibility to IVF treatments across the country. Supportive government policies aimed at promoting reproductive health and family planning services have fostered a conducive environment for the expansion of the IVF market. As societal attitudes towards fertility treatment continue to evolve positively, the demand for IVF services in Vietnam is expected to rise, driving the market's growth trajectory in the coming years.

Advancements in Medical Technology



Advances in medical technology, particularly within the realm of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), have significantly contributed to the growth and evolution of Vietnam's fertility treatment market. These advancements encompass a spectrum of innovations that have enhanced the efficacy, safety, and accessibility of IVF procedures across the country.



One of the most notable advancements is the improvement in success rates of IVF treatments. Innovations in laboratory techniques, including embryo culture systems and cryopreservation methods, have led to higher success rates in achieving successful pregnancies. This has instilled greater confidence among couples facing infertility issues, encouraging more individuals to pursue IVF as a viable option to build their families. The introduction of minimally invasive techniques in IVF procedures has revolutionized fertility care. Techniques such as transvaginal ultrasound-guided egg retrieval and embryo transfer have minimized discomfort and recovery times for patients, while also reducing the risks associated with invasive surgical procedures. These advancements not only improve patient comfort but also contribute to higher success rates by optimizing the conditions under which embryos are transferred.



Government Support and Policies



Supportive government policies aimed at promoting reproductive health and family planning have provided a favorable regulatory environment for the IVF market in Vietnam. Initiatives focusing on subsidizing fertility treatments, regulating IVF clinics, and advocating for reproductive rights have contributed to the growth of the sector. These policies not only address the healthcare needs of the population but also facilitate affordability and accessibility to IVF services, encouraging more couples to pursue fertility treatments within the country.



Segmental Insights

Technique Insights



Based on the Technique, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) IVF has emerged as the dominant technique over Non-ICSI or Traditional IVF methods. ICSI involves the direct injection of a single sperm into an egg to facilitate fertilization, which is particularly beneficial for couples facing male infertility issues such as low sperm count or poor sperm motility. This technique has gained popularity due to its higher success rates compared to traditional IVF methods, especially in cases where conventional fertilization techniques may not achieve successful fertilization.



The dominance of ICSI in the Vietnam IVF market can be attributed to several factors. The prevalence of male infertility factors in couples seeking fertility treatment necessitates the use of ICSI to overcome these challenges effectively. As infertility rates rise and more couples delay childbearing, the demand for advanced reproductive technologies like ICSI has increased, driving its adoption in fertility clinics across the country.

Advancements in medical technology and laboratory techniques have improved the efficiency and reliability of ICSI procedures, contributing to its widespread acceptance among healthcare providers and patients. The ability of ICSI to achieve fertilization even with a limited number of viable sperm samples enhances its appeal as a preferred treatment option for couples undergoing IVF. The success of ICSI in achieving higher pregnancy rates has bolstered its position in the market. Clinics offering ICSI IVF often highlight its enhanced efficacy and reliability, attracting more couples seeking a higher likelihood of successful conception through assisted reproductive technologies.



End User Insights



Based on the End User, medical tourists are increasingly emerging as a significant segment driving growth and diversity. Vietnam's appeal as a medical tourism destination for IVF treatments is growing due to several compelling factors. The country offers competitive pricing compared to Western countries and even neighboring Southeast Asian nations, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking high-quality yet affordable fertility treatments. This cost advantage extends to a range of IVF services, including consultations, procedures, medications, and post-treatment care, appealing to medical tourists looking to optimize their healthcare spending.



Vietnam boasts a rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure, particularly in urban centers like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, where specialized fertility clinics equipped with state-of-the-art technologies cater to both local and international patients. The presence of internationally trained fertility specialists and healthcare professionals further enhances confidence in the quality and reliability of IVF services offered in the country. Vietnam's strategic geographical location within Southeast Asia facilitates accessibility for medical tourists from nearby countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Ease of travel, coupled with visa facilitation programs for medical purposes, encourages individuals seeking IVF treatments to choose Vietnam as their preferred destination.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $141.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $216.92 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Vietnam

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market.

Hong Ngoc IVF Center

Vinmec Central Park International Hospital

Hoan My Thu Duc Hospital

Hanh Phuc International Hospital

Van Hanh General Hospital Company Limited

AN Sinh Hospital

Phuong Chau International Group

Hue Central Hospital

Tu Du Hospital

Hanoi French Hospital

Report Scope:

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Technique:

ICSI IVF

Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Product:

IVF Culture Media

ICSI Machine

IVF Incubators

Cryo-system

Others

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Egg Donor:

Frozen Non-donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Donor

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Infertility:

Male

Female

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Embryo:

Fresh Embryo

Frozen-thawed Embryo

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Application:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By End User:

Locals

Medical Tourists

Expats

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Region:

South Vietnam

North Vietnam

Central Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x01fms

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment