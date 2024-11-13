Dead Sea Salt Business Report 2024: Global Market Forecast to 2030 - Emergence of Anti-Inflammatory Benefits and Increasing Use in Therapeutic Bath Soaks Fueling Growth

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dead Sea Salt - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dead Sea Salt was estimated at US$486.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$605.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the Dead Sea salt market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer demand for natural skincare and wellness products, rising awareness of its therapeutic benefits, and expanding applications in the cosmetic, spa, and healthcare sectors.







Renowned for its unique composition, Dead Sea salt contains a higher concentration of essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, potassium, and bromide compared to regular sea salt. These minerals offer numerous therapeutic benefits for skin health, joint relief, and overall well-being. It has been widely used in skincare, wellness treatments, and spa therapies due to its exfoliating, hydrating, and soothing properties. Dead Sea salt is incorporated into various products, such as bath salts, scrubs, creams, and shampoos, as well as being used in therapeutic baths for skin disorders, arthritis, and general relaxation.

As more consumers seek natural and organic ingredients in their personal care routines, Dead Sea salt has emerged as a preferred choice due to its mineral-rich composition and multi-functional benefits. The global trend toward holistic wellness and self-care has also fueled the demand for Dead Sea salt, particularly in spa treatments, bath products, and at-home relaxation therapies. The increasing prevalence of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, and acne, has contributed to the use of Dead Sea salt as a natural remedy, boosting its demand in therapeutic skincare products.



The rise of e-commerce and digital marketing has played a significant role in making Dead Sea salt products more accessible to a global audience, driving growth in both developed and emerging markets. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable beauty and wellness products has aligned well with Dead Sea salt's natural, mineral-rich profile, making it a key ingredient in clean beauty formulations.



The spa and wellness industries have also embraced Dead Sea salt for its relaxing and detoxifying properties, integrating it into treatments like salt scrubs, body wraps, and mineral baths. Furthermore, increased investment in research and development has led to innovative product formulations, such as salt-infused serums, masks, and hair treatments, expanding its applications beyond traditional uses. With continued consumer interest in natural remedies, beauty, and wellness, the Dead Sea salt market is poised for sustained growth, driven by its therapeutic reputation, expanding applications, and evolving product offerings.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bath Care Application segment, which is expected to reach US$210.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.0%. The Aromatherapy Application segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $130.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $118.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Dead Sea Salt Market such as A&E Connock, Bathclin Corp., Biocosmethic, Borghese, Inc., Cornish Sea Salt Co., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $486.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $605.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Dead Sea Salt - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Natural Skin Care Propels Demand for Dead Sea Salt

Increasing Use in Spa Treatments Sets the Stage for Dead Sea Salt Market Growth

Growing Focus on Skin Detoxification Supports Dead Sea Salt Market

Emergence of Anti-Inflammatory Benefits Bodes Well for Dead Sea Salt Sales

Increasing Use in Therapeutic Bath Soaks Expands Addressable Market

Demand for Skin Hydration Solutions Drives Adoption of Dead Sea Salt Products

Growing Use in Aromatherapy Propels Dead Sea Salt Market Growth

Focus on Psoriasis Treatment Generates New Opportunities for Dead Sea Salt

Rising Demand in Exfoliating Scrubs Sustains Market Growth

Adoption in Hair and Scalp Care Products Drives Dead Sea Salt Demand

Increasing Demand for Anti-Aging Skincare Drives Dead Sea Salt Sales

Focus on Relieving Muscle Aches and Pains Supports Dead Sea Salt Demand

Rising Adoption in Mens Grooming Products Expands Market Scope

Trend Toward Wellness Tourism Generates Demand for Dead Sea Salt Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 48 companies featured in this Global Dead Sea Salt market report include

A&E Connock

Bathclin Corp.

Biocosmethic

Borghese, Inc.

Cornish Sea Salt Co.,

Green Angel

Kneipp

Lessonia

L'Occitane en Provence

Moksha Beauty

Nesalla Bath Salt

Nuwen

PDC Brands

Pretty Valley

Salts & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m58hq8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment