Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

| Source: Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 November 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonChoi Lai Christina Law 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs

 
 Identification codeNVO 
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs 
c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 743.311,300 ADRs  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,300 ADRs
DKK 966,301.02		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-11-12 
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange 

