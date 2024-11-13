Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Africa, 2025-2030 Forecast Report - Analysis by Product, Material, Application, Technology and Region

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Disposable, Durable), Material, Application (Hygiene, Industrial), Technology (Spunbond, Dry Laid), and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa nonwoven fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. The market is driven by the increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and rising construction investments coupled with the growing apparel & textile industry. The textile industry is growing due to the upcoming trends in the apparel industry, which needs customized fabrics for the desired design.







Major countries fueling the growth of the African nonwoven fabrics market include Cameroon, the Central African Republic, and Chad amongst others. Furthermore, increasing hospital construction and growth of the textile market in the countries are expected to drive the demand for nonwoven fabrics in the Central Africa region. Kenya is the fastest-growing economy in East Africa, with a G.D.P. that accounts for 50% of the region's total. In East Africa, Kenya is the biggest importer of nonwoven raw materials and finished products.



Government agencies in Africa have taken initiatives to upgrade their infrastructures to attract foreign investments and support developments for the revival of their economies, which were adversely affected by the spread of COVID-19. The surging investments in the construction, textile, and automotive industries in the African region are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.



The Trade, Industry, and Competition Department of the Republic of South Africa published recommendation guidelines in May 2020. It provides guidelines to the manufacturers of face masks in South Africa regarding the use of nonwoven fabrics in face masks.



Sigma-Aldrich, Chemondis GmbH, Silbert & Co., Propet (Pty) Ltd., Narrowtex Hereford Industries, Sappi Global, and Lenzing AG are involved in supplying raw materials to nonwoven fabric manufacturers. The most often used fibers are polyester, olefin, and nylon, used for their strength, and cotton and rayon, used for their absorbency. Additionally, some vinyon, acrylic, and acetate fabrics are being used in some applications.



Manufacturers, such as Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, are integrated across two stages of the value chain, i.e., they are engaged in the production of raw materials, and they also consume these raw materials for manufacturing nonwoven fabrics. This helps companies to regulate the quality of raw materials and mitigate volatility in pricing and disruptions in the supply chain.



Africa Nonwoven Fabrics Market Report Highlights

Durable product segment accounted for 65.3% of the revenue share in 2024. The durable fabrics can be made using different fiber webs that impart properties such as water absorption or repellency, thermal and fire resistance, antimicrobial treatment, and so on.

The polypropylene material segment led the Africa nonwoven fabric market, accounting for a 49.7% revenue share in 2024.

The hygiene segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 29.7% in 2024. As more people move to urban areas, the demand for hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary pads, and adult incontinence products has surged.

The spunbond segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 43.7% in 2024. Spunbond technology allows for producing nonwoven fabrics with excellent strength and flexibility, making them suitable for various uses, from hygiene products to agricultural covers.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Africa Nonwoven Fabrics market include:

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

PFNonwovens Group

Spunchem

Kimberly-Clark

Wemy industries

Brits Nonwoven

Freudenberg Group

Ahlstorm-Munksjo

Berry Global Group Inc.

Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Glatfelter Corporation

DuPont

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o66fn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment